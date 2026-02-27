Ruto Hails UDA By-Election Wins, Vows Continued Mega Infrastructure Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – President William Ruto has described the victory of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in four by-elections on Thursday as a demonstration of confidence in the government’s development record.

The President also recalled that two months ago, UDA and ODM won seven out of seven seats in the by-election.

He said the opposition’s lack of a clear agenda for the country has proven to the people of Kenya that they had nothing to offer, giving the broad-based alliance an easy path to victory in the next General Election.

“We have defeated them in Kakamega, Isiolo and Embu. I suggest we just focus on delivering our development agenda and ignore the opposition. They will only waste our time,” he said.

The President spoke on Friday when he inspected the construction progress at the Bomas International Convention Complex in Nairobi County.

The facility is a modern complex that will position Kenya in global tourism and international conferencing.

The President pointed out that the development will also include three hotels, a shopping mall and an amphitheatre.

“We have talked about a modern a conference centre for the past 30 years. But I decided we must build a modern conference facility,” he said.

Once complete, the complex will accommodate 11,000 delegates across 35 halls and meeting rooms, with the main conference hall hosting 3,000 participants.

More than 2,500 workers are on site around the clock to meet the deadline.

The President said the project is one of the many transformative public infrastructure projects that the government is implementing to expand job opportunities for the youth and make the country a first-world economy.

“Jobs don’t just happen; they are planned to happen. You have to make deliberate, intentional and practical plans to create jobs,” he said.

Speaking to the thousands of workers at the site, President Ruto assured them that more projects will be rolled out.

“We are going to build an affordable housing programme next to this facility,” he added.

The President explained that over 600,000 young people were working at various construction sites, citing affordable housing, modern markets, institutional housing and student hostels across the country.

He also said many mega projects are in the pipeline, including a new airport, extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Uganda, roads and dams.

He assured Kenyans that the government is securing funds for these infrastructure projects.

President Ruto explained that construction of mega dams for water storage and harvesting will help put 2.5 million acres under irrigation to increase food production and eradicate the shame of hunger.

Soon, the President said, construction of the rail line from Narok to Kisumu, Malaba and onwards to Uganda and DRC Congo will begin.

At the same time, President Ruto asked Kenyans to reject leaders who are out to divide the country along tribal lines.

He urged the country to be wary of politicians who thrive on division, saying no one chooses where to be born.

“When they come to you with that narrative, tell them you are Kenyans,” he said.

He told his competitors that Kenyans are not interested in personal disagreements among politicians, but in the issues affecting their lives.

The President said elections are a one-day affair and leaders cannot spend all their time on the next polls.

“When the time comes, Kenyans will know what to do,” he said.

He explained that he is focused on delivering the transformation agenda he pledged to Kenyans, adding that he will not be distracted.