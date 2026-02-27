Residents Protest Over Gachagua’s Racist Remarks Against MP Zaheer Jhanda, Demand NCIC Action

KISII, Kenya, Feb 27 – Residents of Nyaribari Chache Constituency have staged protests at Keumbu Market following alleged racist remarks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua targeting area MP Zaheer Jhanda during an opposition tour in Kisii on Monday.

The demonstrators, largely traders and mama mboga, accused Gachagua of making derogatory statements that demeaned both their elected leader and the constituency. They described the remarks as discriminatory and divisive, calling for greater respect among leaders regardless of ethnic or social background.

Addressing supporters during the rally, Gachagua was quoted as saying: “So you people of Kisii you didn’t have an alternative and be governed by the Indian, you want me to laugh at you? The Indian should go.”

The comments sparked immediate outrage among residents, who termed the statement an attack on their identity and democratic choice.

“We respect Fred Matiang’i and he is our political kingpin, but we cannot allow the united opposition to insult our MP through racist language. Jhanda was born and brought up here; we have seen him grow and school here,” said Winfridah Kerubo, one of the protesters.

The residents have now called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate the incident and take appropriate action, arguing that such rhetoric undermines national unity at a time when the country is pushing for cohesion.

“We elected Jhanda not because of his skin colour but because of his leadership. He has brought electricity, tarmacked roads and ensured equal bursary allocations. That is enough reason to re-elect him for a second term,” said Mary Moraa.

The remarks also drew condemnation from Huldah Momanyi, a Minnesota State Representative in the United States. Momanyi questioned the basis of attacking leaders based on appearance or ethnicity.

“He is laughing at Kisiis because one of their representatives doesn’t look like them. Does that mean, as a Kisii elected in the US, I shouldn’t govern people here?” she posed.

Momanyi further denounced hate speech and urged political leaders to promote inclusivity and mutual respect, warning that inflammatory rhetoric threatens social harmony and democratic engagement.

The incident has intensified debate over ethnic politics and responsible leadership, with pressure mounting on authorities to address claims of hate speech and reinforce Kenya’s commitment to unity and diversity.