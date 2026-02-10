Police question drowning theory in Kisumu quarry deaths amid conflicting accounts

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 10 — Authotrities have widened investigations into the deaths of four children from the same family found dead on Sunday at an abandoned quarry pond in Kanyakwar, Kisumu Central Sub-County.

Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo said on Monday that initial reports indicating the children drowned remain under review, adding that police are examining other possible causes of death following disturbing observations at the scene.

The four children, aged between eight and 15, were pupils at Kudho Primary School and siblings from the same family. Three were from Felix Okoth’s first wife, while the fourth was from the second wife.

The tragedy has left the family with only one surviving child.

Leparmorijo said conflicting accounts had emerged regarding the children’s final moments.

Some family members claimed the children had gone to fetch water before they disappeared. Jerrycans believed to belong to them were later found near the pond.

He added that unconfirmed reports from first responders, including the area chief, indicated foam was seen coming from the children’s mouths — raising questions about whether the deaths were solely due to drowning.

“If it is true that there was foam coming from their mouths, then someone can suspect something else because if a person drowns, you cannot have foam coming out of the mouth,” he said.

No conclusions yet

The County Commissioner emphasized that no conclusions had been reached and urged the public to allow investigators time to complete their work.

“The matter is still under investigation, and as soon as our police officers complete their investigations, we will be in a position to give the actual report,” Leparmorijo said.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the growing number of open, man-made quarry ponds scattered across parts of Kisumu, many of which residents say have previously claimed lives.

In response to the tragedy, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o announced an immediate ban on all quarrying activities within the county, including murram extraction and sand harvesting.

In a condolence statement to the bereaved family, Nyong’o said the suspension would remain in force until strict safety and environmental standards are met.

“No mining or quarrying activity shall be permitted to operate without a clearly approved, time-bound land rehabilitation and restoration plan to ensure that excavated sites do not remain hazardous to the public,” Nyong’o said.

Quarry audits

He directed the county Department of Environment, working jointly with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Office of the County Commissioner, to establish a task force to audit all quarries and take legal action against illegal operators.

Nyong’o described the deaths as preventable, saying open and unregulated quarries within residential areas pose an unacceptable risk, particularly to children.

Kondele Member of County Assembly Joachim Oketch also condemned the state of abandoned quarries, terming the incident heartbreaking and avoidable.

“As a parent, I even wonder how he is coping with this situation because losing four children at a go is not easy,” Oketch said.

While acknowledging that quarrying provides livelihoods to many residents, the MCA stressed that safety must not be ignored and called for fencing and clear marking of exhausted quarry sites.

“This is not the first death, and it should be an eye-opener to the county and national government that something must be done regarding these quarries,” Oketch said while condoling with the family at their Obunga residence.