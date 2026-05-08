Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The warning comes as the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours in several parts of the country between May 8 and May 14/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Caution urged as Met agency projects intensified rains amid deadly Murang’a landslides

Authorities urge caution after Murang’a landslides kill one and displace hundreds, as Kenya Met warns of intensified rainfall across high-risk regions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 — The government has urged heightened vigilance in landslide-prone areas after deadly mudslides displaced hundreds of families in Murang’a, even as the Kenya Meteorological Department projected intensified rainfall across several regions beginning this weekend.

At least one person has died following landslides in Kangema and Mathioya areas, where heavy rains triggered destruction of homes, farms and infrastructure, forcing authorities to begin relocating approximately 200 households from the high-risk Ngutu area in Gitugi Ward.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kangema and Mathioya have recorded incidences of landslides which have unfortunately led to the loss of one life and destruction of property,” the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said in a statement on Friday.

“The fatal incident occurred in Ngutu area, Gitugi Ward where approximately 200 households were displaced and are set for relocation to safer grounds until the rains subside as the area still remains at risk,” the statement said.

1 dead as landslides hit Kangema and Mathioya in Murang’a, 200 households face relocation

The warning comes as the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours in several parts of the country between May 8 and May 14.

In an updated heavy rainfall advisory issued Thursday, the Met Department said the rains are expected to intensify across the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Central Highlands and parts of the Southeastern lowlands.

“The intensity is expected to peak between 10th and 13th May 2026 and spread to parts of the Northwestern sector,” the advisory stated.

The agency warned that although rainfall intensity may reduce from May 14, rains are still expected to continue in the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley and Central Highlands, including Nairobi.

High-risk counties

Counties listed as high-risk areas include Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisii, Kakamega, Bungoma, Migori, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Narok among others.

Meteorologists further cautioned residents living near hilly and landslide-prone terrain to exercise extreme caution.

“Those in landslide-prone areas, especially along the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mt. Kenya, and other hilly regions, should exercise extreme caution,” the advisory warned.

The government said recent landslides in Murang’a had already caused widespread destruction in Gitugi, Kiru and Kamacharia wards, flattening homes, destroying household property and affecting more than 200 residents.

In Kiru Ward, the landslides also flattened Kamagogo Full Gospel Church and destroyed farmland, livestock and household goods.

Authorities are now appealing to residents to remain alert for signs of danger, including soil movement, cracks on the ground and weakened structures.

“We appeal for vigilance and reporting of any signs of soil movement, ground cracks or weakened structures to local administrators and disaster management teams,” the government said in a statement.

The Met Department has also advised Kenyans to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas and to avoid taking shelter under trees or near grilled windows due to the risk of lightning strikes.

Emergency response teams remain on standby as heavy rains continue to pound multiple parts of the country.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

1 dead as landslides hit Kangema and Mathioya in Murang’a, 200 households face relocation

One person has died following landslides in Kangema and Mathioya as the government moves to relocate at least 200 displaced households amid ongoing heavy...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy rains claim 10 lives nationwide with Eastern recording highest toll

NPS said the fatalities have been recorded across multiple regions, with the Eastern region accounting for the highest number of deaths at seven.

6 days ago

Top stories

Relief in sight as heavy rains set to ease by mid-May, Says Kenya Met

While the first week of May is likely to remain wet, with heavy rainfall continuing in several regions, conditions are expected to improve as...

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to roll out IC4 surveillance system next month: Murkomen

Kenya will roll out a new IC4 security system to replace the ageing IC3 CCTV network, boosting surveillance, real-time monitoring and policing efficiency.

April 21, 2026

crime

4 suspects held in Nakuru over violent crime, stolen property

Police arrest four suspects in Nakuru after a crackdown on violent crime, recovering weapons and stolen goods linked to a suspected criminal network.

April 21, 2026

County News

Man charged over defilement of 5-year-old in Homa Bay

Police arraign a suspect in Homa Bay over the defilement of a five-year-old, as authorities intensify efforts to combat child abuse and ensure justice.

April 21, 2026

County News

Relief for Kisumu riders as State orders release of impounded motorbikes

Government pledges to release impounded boda boda motorbikes in Kisumu as Interior PS Raymond Omollo calls for reforms and closer security collaboration.

April 18, 2026

Top stories

Three Dead, Six Rescued in Kibera Highrise Building Collapse

The disaster team has recovered three bodies from the debris, while six survivors were pulled out and taken to Mbagathi Hospital for medical attention....

April 8, 2026