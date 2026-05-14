Petrol, diesel up by Sh17 and Sh46 respectively in May-June pricing cycle

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — Motorists will pay sharply higher fuel prices from Thursday midnight after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority announced major increases in pump prices for the May 15 to June 14 review cycle.

In its latest monthly review published on Thursday, EPRA said the price of Super Petrol will rise by Sh16.65 per litre while Diesel will increase by Sh46.29 per litre. Kerosene prices will remain unchanged during the review period.

The changes mean petrol will retail at Sh214.25 in Nairobi with diesel selling atSh 242.92.

The regulator said the new prices factor in the reinstated 8 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products as provided under Legal Notice No. 70 dated April 15, 2026, alongside other fuel-related taxes and inflation-adjusted excise duty charges.

“The prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act, 2013, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation,” EPRA stated.

Despite the steep increase, the government will spend approximately Sh5 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund to cushion consumers by subsidizing Diesel and Kerosene prices.

Global costs

EPRA attributed the price surge largely to rising global fuel costs, noting that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol rose by 10 percent from US$823.27 per cubic metre in March to US$906.23 in April.

Diesel recorded the sharpest jump, increasing by 20.32 percent from US$1,073.82 per cubic metre to US$1,291.98 over the same period, while Kerosene rose by 1.59 percent to US$1,332.73 per cubic metre.

Kenya imports all its refined petroleum products, exposing local pump prices to fluctuations in international fuel markets and foreign exchange rates.

According to EPRA, international petroleum prices surged significantly in April, with Super Petrol averaging US$1,060.01 per metric tonne, Diesel at US$1,393.50 and Kerosene at US$1,542.55.

The regulator however noted that the Kenya shilling remained relatively stable against the US dollar over the review period, averaging about Sh129.56 to the dollar in April.

EPRA said the pricing regulations are meant to ensure importers and oil marketers recover prudently incurred costs while also protecting consumers from excessive pricing.

The new prices take effect from May 15, 2026 and will remain in force until June 14, 2026.