Planned US-funded baby vaccine trial in Guinea-Bissau blasted by WHO

GENEVA, Feb 14 – now-halted plan to run a hepatitis B vaccine trial involving thousands of newborns in Guinea-Bissau has been criticised by the World Health Organization as “unethical“.

The US-funded study had sought to give one set of babies the vaccine at birth, while another would have had the shot delayed until six weeks of age.

The WHO said it had “significant concerns” about the plan, and described the birth-dose vaccine as “an effective and essential public health intervention, with a proven record”.

The US health department, headed by Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has questioned the effects of vaccines, had sought to use the trial to answer questions about the jab’s broader health effects.

The WHO said on Friday that its concerns regarded the study’s scientific justification, ethical safeguards and consistency with established standards for research involving humans.

It stressed that the jab had been used for more than three decades in more than 115 countries.

The WHO said giving a proven life-saving intervention to some newborns but not others exposed them to “potentially irreversible harm”.

A sizeable portion of Guinea-Bissau’s population is estimated to have hepatitis B, and the WHO says vaccination at birth prevents the virus being transmitted from mother to baby in 70-95% of cases.

It argued that trials giving one group a placebo or not treating them were only acceptable when no proven treatment existed, something that was not the case with the hepatitis B birth dose vaccine.

The WHO recommends that all newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth. It says infection at birth is the most common way of having a lifelong infection, with 90% of infected newborns becoming chronic carriers.