PAC University to Host Three Landmark Leadership Events in March 2026

Vice Chancellor Dionysious Kiambi highlighted that the events aim to drive transformative leadership and societal change.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – PAC University will host a series of three landmark events in March 2026, bringing together global and regional thought leaders, policymakers, civil society representatives, and hundreds of stakeholders to engage on ethics, integrity, and value-based leadership.

The series will kick off with the Global Leadership Summit on March 4, followed by the Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum – PAC University Edition on March 11, and will conclude with an Open Public Lecture on value-based political leadership in Africa on March 18.

Vice Chancellor Dionysious Kiambi highlighted that the events aim to drive transformative leadership and societal change. Distinguished keynote speakers for the summit include David Ashcraft, President and CEO of the Global Leadership Summit, and Dr. Purity Ngina, CEO of the National Gender and Equality Commission.

The Kenya Leadership Integrity Forum, hosted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), will feature EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde, focusing on tackling systemic corruption in Kenya.

The Open Public Lecture will be headlined by PAC University Chancellor Bishop Dr. Calisto Odede and Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS, CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, emphasizing ethical, servant-based, and transformational leadership in Africa.

Prof. Kiambi noted, “As an institution of higher learning, PAC University is not a spectator to change; we are its architects. These forums demonstrate our commitment to shaping ethical leadership in the region and beyond.”

