Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

After nearly 20 years, ODM has lost its compass ahead of the 2027 as its survival hangs in the balance barely months after its anchor and former party leader the late Raila Odinga died.
After nearly 20 years, ODM has lost its compass ahead of the 2027 as its survival hangs in the balance barely months after its anchor and former party leader the late Raila Odinga died.
ODM survival hangs in the balance ahead of the 2027 polls.

Kenya

ODM collapse laid bare by fresh by-election losses

In West Kabras Ward in Kakamega County, the ODM candidate Edward Inzofu Indimuli managed just 30 votes.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Fresh by-election results and growing internal divisions have raised questions about the political future of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), with Thursday’s contests showing the party struggling to remain competitive even in areas it once dominated.

In the November 2025 by-elections, ODM failed to win a single seat in key races where it had previously held influence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Kariobangi North, David Wanyoike Warui of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) won the MCA seat with 2,282 votes, while the ODM candidate, Michael Ouma Majua, finished third with 1,351 votes.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former MCA Joel Munuve.

In Narok Township, another seat previously held by ODM slipped away after Douglas Twala Masikonde of DCP won with 6,007 votes, beating UDA’s candidate.

The ward had been considered an ODM stronghold before the death of MCA Lucas Kudate, who had been elected on an ODM ticket.

The trend continued in the February 26, 2026 by-elections, where ODM’s presence was either weak or absent.

In the Isiolo South parliamentary race, ODM did not field a candidate as United Democratic Alliance (UDA)’s Mohamed Tubi won decisively with 7,352 votes against Jubilee’s 634.

In West Kabras Ward in Kakamega County, the ODM candidate Edward Inzofu Indimuli managed just 30 votes after withdrawing from the race, citing frustration with the party’s county leadership.

UDA’s Elphas Shalakha went on to win the seat with 3,317 votes, while DCP finished second.

“These results show a party that is no longer competitive on the ground,” said a local election official in Kakamega, noting that ODM agents were largely absent during tallying.

The losses come as ODM faces open internal divisions at the top.

Party leader Oburu Oginga is rooting for President William Ruto’s re-election a move that has exposed sharp splits within the party.

Senior figures aligned to Oburu have openly hinted at backing President Ruto for a second term, while critics of the plan including ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo have warned that such a deal could further weaken the party.

ODM’s participation in the current broad-based government has also blurred its role as an opposition force.

In the November 2025 by-elections, parties aligned to the broad-based arrangement, including ODM and UDA, won 16 out of 24 seats.

However, most of those wins went to UDA and smaller allied parties, not ODM candidates.

Historically, ODM was one of the country’s most dominant parties, winning 99 parliamentary seats in 2007.

It held 73 MPs after the 2017 election and increased that number to 86 in 2022.

But recent by-election results suggest that parliamentary strength has not translated into grassroots support.

The combination of repeated by-election losses, weak candidate performance, and internal power struggles according to observers has left ODM struggling to define its identity ahead of the 2027 general election.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Bomet court jails man 50 years, fines him Sh50 million in 278kg cannabis trafficking case

A Bomet court has sentenced a man to 50 years in prison and fined him Sh50 million after he was convicted of trafficking 278kg...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga denies role in Magwanga’s resignation, promises replacement

Governor Wanga accepts Oyugi Magwanga’s resignation as Homa Bay Deputy Governor, declaring the seat vacant amid claims of political fallout and leadership tensions.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoG asserts Senate boycott in letter copied to CJ, watchdog agencies

CoG asserts boycott of Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee, citing allegations of extortion, intimidation, and misconduct, escalating tensions with the Senate ahead of the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Opposition roars after defeat, vows to make Ruto one term

Fresh by-election losses have not shaken the Ruto one-term campaign, with opposition leaders insisting that crowds, unity, and voter registration will decide 2027.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS issues advisory as heavy rains cut off access to Tsavo East National Park

Kenya Wildlife Service warns visitors of impassable routes to Tsavo East National Park due to flooding, as the Kenya Meteorological Department issues a heavy...

2 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Kenya’s inflation drops to 4.3 percent in February

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Kenya’s annual inflation rate slowed to 4.3 per cent in February from 4.4 per cent in January, according to...

4 hours ago
UDA wins solidifies their support despite loud campaigns by the opposition. UDA wins solidifies their support despite loud campaigns by the opposition.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto hails voter support as UDA sweeps 4 by-elections

President William Ruto praises UDA for winning four by-elections in Isiolo South, West Kabras, Muminji, and Evurore, highlighting the party’s national vision and strong...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Boniface Mwangi demands answers on ‘sale’ of Kenyan passports to foreigners

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi alleges State House-issued Kenyan passports to foreigners, including sanctioned individuals, raising concerns over immigration integrity and national security.

4 hours ago