Oburu rallies Siaya grassroots leaders ahead of Saturday’s Linda Ground forum

Oburu described the meeting as a step toward presenting a “unified and disciplined front” as the party prepares to re-engage supporters at the grassroots level.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – ODM Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga convened a consultative meeting with a cross-section of Siaya County leaders, in a move to consolidate party unity ahead of Saturday’s grassroots mobilization.

Oburu who is also the Siaya Senator has mobilising support to take-over the leadership of the 20 year-old opposition political outfit, which was founded by his late young brother, Raila Odinga.

In a statement shared on his official X account, Oburu described the meeting as a step toward presenting a “unified and disciplined front” as the party prepares to re-engage supporters at the grassroots level.

A National Executive Committee meeting called last week resolved to hold a National Delegates Conference on March 27, 2026.

Oburu push to strike a pre-election pact with President William Ruto has received stiff opposition from a faction of ODM which includes Siaya Governor James Orengo, who was not present at the consultative meeting.

Instead Oburu met Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol and legislators Christine Ombaka, Elisha Odhiambo, and David Ochieng’.

Oduol, previously claimed he last spoke with his boss Orengo in June 2025 during the visit to State House, Nairobi. He has repeatedly ruled out resigning from the seat amid his frosty relationship with county boss.

The relationship between Orengo and Oduol worsened after the former castigated how Siaya is managed, citing what he termed as numerous plundering schemes of public resources.

Oduol has also blamed the Siaya County Assembly, led by Speaker George Okode, for allegedly meddling in Executive duties, a move that he believes contravenes the doctrine of separation of powers.

