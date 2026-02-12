NSSF contribution rates jump from Feb – Here’s what you must pay

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has announced new contribution rates that take effect from February 2026, marking the start of Year 4 under the NSSF Act.

Employers and workers are urged to adjust their deductions accordingly.

The changes were confirmed after the Fund’s 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 6, 2026, where NSSF also reported a 17 percent net interest for members for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Under the updated rates tier 1 (lower earnings limit), employees and employers will each contribute Sh540 per month, totaling Sh1,080 per worker.

Tier 2 (upper earnings limit), employees and employers will each pay up to Sh5,940 per month, with a maximum combined contribution of Sh11,880.

The overall maximum monthly NSSF contribution per employee is Sh12,960.

The NSSF reminded employers that all contributions must be remitted by the 9th of each following month to avoid penalties.

“Members are encouraged to continue saving with NSSF for enhanced benefits,” said David Koross, Managing Trustee/CEO of NSSF.

Workers can access NSSF services by dialing *303# or contacting the Fund via mobile, phone, or email. More information is available on the NSSF website at www.nssf.or.ke.