NATIONAL NEWS

4 illegal firearms in Baringo amid disarmament campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — The National Police Service (NPS) has recovered four illegal firearms in Baringo County during a series of coordinated security operations, marking a major step in the ongoing disarmament drive in the region.

According to NPS, officers carried out the recoveries at multiple locations across the county as part of sustained efforts to curb banditry and restore stability in areas affected by insecurity.

“The recoveries were made in Kulol Village (Akoret Location), Natan Village (Kapedo East Sub-Location), Nakoko Village (Nakoko Sub-Location), and Torumo Village (Kokore Sub-Location),” NPS confirmed.

The recovered firearms have been placed in police custody pending further investigations and legal processes.

The operations reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing security and promoting peaceful coexistence in Baringo and neighboring areas, which have periodically experienced violence linked to illegal weapons.

The NPS commended members of the public for their cooperation, emphasizing that community support is critical in the fight against the proliferation of illegal firearms.

Authorities have urged residents to report suspicious activities and the presence of illegal weapons through NPS toll-free numbers.

