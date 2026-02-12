Nine dead, including gunman, in school shooting in Canada- China Daily

At least nine people, including the gunman, were killed in a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Tuesday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Twenty-seven others were injured, including two seriously.

BC RCMP on Wednesday identified the deceased gunman as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a resident of Tumbler Ridge, a town of about 2,400 people in northern BC.

Police said Van Rootselaar was found deceased inside the school with what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury. Two firearms — a long gun and a modified handgun — were recovered at the scene.

The RCMP statement clarified that nine people — down from the initial 10 cited by police — died in the incident.

The deceased victims from the school include a 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students, and two male students, aged 12 and 13.

Two additional victims — a 39-year-old female and an 11-year-old male — were found deceased at a residence, and RCMP later said that the two were the shooter’s mother and stepbrother.

Two female victims, aged 12 and 19, were airlifted to hospital and remain in serious condition. Authorities added that after medical assessment, no discernible physical injuries were identified among others transported to the local clinic.

“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift cooperation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” Superintendent Ken Floyd, North District Commander, said shortly after the incident on Tuesday.

“We do believe the suspect acted alone and there are currently no other outstanding suspects,” Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, BC RCMP Commanding Officer, said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that investigators are working to determine the motive.

The RCMP’s initial warning sent to the community about an active shooter described the suspect as a female in a dress.

Van Rootselaar was born a biological male and began to transition to a female about six years ago.

McDonald added that Van Rootselaar “identified as female both socially and publicly.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a post on X that he was “devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge.”

He said his “prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence.”

Carney added that “the Government of Canada stands with all British Columbians as they confront this horrible tragedy.”

It was the deadliest school shooting in Canada since 1989.