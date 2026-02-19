Connect with us

Nairobi Business Community Urges Rethink of Gachagua-Led Protests Over Economic and Safety Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Nairobi Business Community has appealed to organisers of the planned demonstrations led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to reconsider holding the protests in the capital, warning that such actions could disrupt economic activity and jeopardise public safety.

In a statement by the organisation’s chairperson Nelson Githaiga, the lobby group expressed solidarity with the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

However, it argued that Nairobi should not bear the economic brunt of political tensions originating from other regions.

“We fully respect the constitutional right of every Kenyan to peaceful assembly and expression. However, business owners, workers, parents, and residents of Nairobi also have a right to carry on with their daily economic activities without disruption,” Githaiga reiterated.

He noted that many traders are already operating under difficult economic conditions.

“They cannot afford to close their shops or suspend operations due to demonstrations,” he said, adding that any protests related to the Nyeri events would be more appropriately held in Witima itself rather than in Nairobi.

The business leaders further urged the former Deputy President to hold the demonstrations in the area where he was reportedly teargassed, instead of travelling hundreds of kilometres to stage protests in the capital.

“We call upon our President and the National Police Service to ensure that we are able to conduct our business without disturbances. We also urge the police to uphold the law, maintain peace, and protect businesses, school-going children, workers, and all residents of Nairobi from any unlawful activities,” they added.

“Our appeal is for balance,” Githaiga emphasised. “Respect for constitutional freedoms must go hand in hand with the protection of economic stability and public safety for the people of Nairobi.”

Political temperatures in the country have been rising following recent developments in the Mount Kenya region, with various leaders scheduled to hold rallies and address supporters in the coming days. Police are yet to comment on security arrangements for any planned demonstrations.

