Laikipia residents ordered out as forest bandit crackdown looms

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Residents living within Mukogodo Forest in Laikipia County have been ordered to vacate the area ahead of an imminent security operation targeting armed bandits.

Speaking in Doldol Town after a high-level security meeting, Abdi Hassan issued a seven-day ultimatum, warning that a sustained crackdown would proceed without exception.

The meeting, attended by senior military officials, outlined plans for a coordinated assault on criminal hideouts within the forest, which authorities say has been a base for bandits responsible for deadly raids in the region.

A military camp has already been established near Doldol, the headquarters of Laikipia North Sub-county, with helicopters deployed and on standby to support the operation.

The crackdown will also focus on recovering illegal firearms, with officials urging those in possession of such weapons to surrender them voluntarily or face severe consequences.

The planned operation comes amid growing frustration from local leaders, including Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, who have questioned repeated delays and unfulfilled promises following past attacks.

Meanwhile, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has indicated that similar operations will be conducted simultaneously in Isiolo, Meru, and Laikipia counties as part of a broader strategy to curb banditry.

Residents remain cautiously hopeful, even as skepticism lingers over whether the latest operation will finally bring lasting security to the region.