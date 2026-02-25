Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC summons 22 Bungoma MCAs over Christmas tree lighting probe and Sh6.6 million Uganda trip

In a letter signed by Western Region Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi, the EACC referenced earlier correspondence dated February 9, 2026, and instructed the Clerk to notify and facilitate each of the named persons to appear without fail.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned 22 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and staff of the County Assembly of Bungoma as investigations intensify into the alleged misuse of public funds linked to a controversial Christmas tree lighting event and a purported benchmarking trip to Uganda.

In a notice addressed to the Clerk of the County Assembly of Bungoma, the anti-graft agency directed the ward representatives to appear before detectives at the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma on diverse dates between February 26, 2026, and March 9, 2026, for interviews and recording of statements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EACC said the summons form part of ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption, fraud, and theft of public funds amounting to Ksh6,569,000 during the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 financial years.

According to the Commission, the funds were reportedly spent on a benchmarking trip by MCAs to Mbale, Uganda, and the subsequent lighting of a Christmas tree at the Governor’s Office in 2019.

In a letter signed by Western Region Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi, the EACC referenced earlier correspondence dated February 9, 2026, and instructed the Clerk to notify and facilitate each of the named persons to appear without fail.

“Accordingly, please notify and facilitate each of the named persons to appear on their scheduled date and time, without fail,” Ngumbi said.

The latest summons comes weeks after the Commission formally launched investigations into the Bungoma County Government over the controversial spending of Sh3.7 million on the Christmas tree lighting event.

The probe was triggered after the Senate Public Accounts Committee invited the anti-graft agency to examine the alleged misuse of public funds.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka appeared before the committee to respond to queries raised by the Auditor General.

An Auditor General’s report indicated that the County Government spent Sh3.689 million in September 2019—three months before Christmas—to facilitate the tree lighting ceremony.

Senators questioned the timing and the source of the funds, which were allegedly withdrawn through what has been described as fictitious imprest.

The EACC confirmed that the scope of the inquiry widened after revelations that the Christmas event had been preceded by a benchmarking trip to Mbale, Uganda, undertaken by 22 MCAs at an additional cost of approximately Sh6.6 million to taxpayers.

The Commission said the investigations are aimed at establishing whether public funds were irregularly spent and determining if any officials should be held accountable.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Four Appeal Court Judges Among Six Applicants for Supreme Court Seat

The race has drawn four serving judges of the Court of Appeal of Kenya Justices Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Warsame Abdulahi Mohammed, Joseph Kipchumba Kigen...

13 minutes ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

DPP secures twin life sentences for sexual offences against minors

“The court held that Prosecution had established all the essential elements of the charge and consequently sentenced Ndungu to life imprisonment, as stipulated by...

27 minutes ago

Top stories

Six Court of Appeal Judges Sue Government Over Unpaid Sh120 Million High Court Award

The six Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir, Judy Omange, George Odunga, Evans Makori and Joel Ngugi were each awarded Sh20 million as compensation for the...

2 hours ago

Top stories

CS Mbadi Unveils Tough Rules to Tame Predatory Digital Lenders

The framework spells out strict eligibility criteria, governance standards, operational requirements and consumer protection obligations designed to clean up a sector that has in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja reports 12 joint hate speech investigations with NCIC in a year

Police are investigating 12 hate speech and incitement cases as the country prepares for the 2027 elections, raising concerns over political tensions and online...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya hosts regional forum on traditional and complementary medicine

Kenya hosts a regional TCIM forum to integrate traditional medicine into national health systems, promote research, and advance UHC in East Africa.

6 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya partners with WWF to accelerate ecosystem restoration projects

Kenya’s Environment Ministry partners with WWF-US and NETFUND on $3.9M ecological restoration project under Global Biodiversity Framework targets.

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya backs UN Resolution for lasting peace in Ukraine as US, China abstain

Kenya joins 106 countries in backing UN resolution calling for ceasefire, respect for sovereignty, and lasting peace in Ukraine four years after invasion.

7 hours ago