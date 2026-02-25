EACC summons 22 Bungoma MCAs over Christmas tree lighting probe and Sh6.6 million Uganda trip

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned 22 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and staff of the County Assembly of Bungoma as investigations intensify into the alleged misuse of public funds linked to a controversial Christmas tree lighting event and a purported benchmarking trip to Uganda.

In a notice addressed to the Clerk of the County Assembly of Bungoma, the anti-graft agency directed the ward representatives to appear before detectives at the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma on diverse dates between February 26, 2026, and March 9, 2026, for interviews and recording of statements.

EACC said the summons form part of ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption, fraud, and theft of public funds amounting to Ksh6,569,000 during the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 financial years.

According to the Commission, the funds were reportedly spent on a benchmarking trip by MCAs to Mbale, Uganda, and the subsequent lighting of a Christmas tree at the Governor’s Office in 2019.

In a letter signed by Western Region Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi, the EACC referenced earlier correspondence dated February 9, 2026, and instructed the Clerk to notify and facilitate each of the named persons to appear without fail.

“Accordingly, please notify and facilitate each of the named persons to appear on their scheduled date and time, without fail,” Ngumbi said.

The latest summons comes weeks after the Commission formally launched investigations into the Bungoma County Government over the controversial spending of Sh3.7 million on the Christmas tree lighting event.

The probe was triggered after the Senate Public Accounts Committee invited the anti-graft agency to examine the alleged misuse of public funds.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka appeared before the committee to respond to queries raised by the Auditor General.

An Auditor General’s report indicated that the County Government spent Sh3.689 million in September 2019—three months before Christmas—to facilitate the tree lighting ceremony.

Senators questioned the timing and the source of the funds, which were allegedly withdrawn through what has been described as fictitious imprest.

The EACC confirmed that the scope of the inquiry widened after revelations that the Christmas event had been preceded by a benchmarking trip to Mbale, Uganda, undertaken by 22 MCAs at an additional cost of approximately Sh6.6 million to taxpayers.

The Commission said the investigations are aimed at establishing whether public funds were irregularly spent and determining if any officials should be held accountable.