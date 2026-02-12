Murkomen to address MPs on State of Security

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen will appear before the National Assembly to update lawmakers on the state of security across the country.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said the briefing is among key sector-specific resolutions adopted during a parliamentary retreat held in Nakuru County between January 26 and 30, 2026.

In a communication to the House after the December recess, the Speaker directed that Murkomen address Members of Parliament during a Speaker’s Kamukunji session.

“Further, the retreat agreed on several sector-specific resolutions, including matters relating to national security. Accordingly, it was agreed that the CS for Interior and National Administration shall appear before the House in a Speaker’s Kamukunji on Thursday, 12th February 2026, at 10:00 a.m. to brief Members on the state of security,” Wetang’ula said.

The session is expected to give MPs an opportunity to interrogate the government’s security strategy, recent incidents, and measures being implemented to enhance public safety.