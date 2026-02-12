Military Rule Deepens Crisis in Pakistan’s Balochistan, Raising Fears of Further Rupture

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 — Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province is once again at the centre of renewed tensions, as critics warn that continued militarised governance risks deepening alienation and instability in the strategically vital region.

A recent media report highlighted how escalating attacks in Balochistan are undermining Pakistan’s security narrative and threatening major international investment commitments, particularly those linked to China and the United States.

The province, rich in minerals and strategically located along the Arabian Sea, has witnessed coordinated assaults by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), resulting in dozens of casualties among civilians, security personnel and militants. The renewed violence has exposed the fragility of a region long governed primarily through security measures rather than political engagement.

Observers argue that Islamabad has increasingly framed the Baloch insurgency as an external security threat rather than addressing underlying political grievances. Allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and collective punishment have persisted for years, with human rights groups calling for greater transparency and accountability.

Balochistan’s conflict dates back to 1948, when the province was incorporated into Pakistan. Since then, Baloch leaders have repeatedly raised concerns over political marginalisation, lack of control over natural resources and limited economic participation. Successive governments have largely responded with heavy military deployments and security operations.

The issue has gained greater geopolitical significance in recent years due to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Gwadar Port, highways and energy infrastructure located in Balochistan are central to China’s regional trade strategy and Pakistan’s economic recovery plans.

At the same time, Islamabad has sought to attract Western investment in the province’s copper, gold and gas reserves. However, persistent insecurity has cast doubt on the viability of long-term investment in the region.

Analysts note a growing contradiction: Balochistan is promoted internationally as an investment frontier, yet domestically treated as a high-risk security zone. Critics argue that this dual approach undermines both political stability and economic confidence.

Pakistan’s military leadership, under Army Chief Asim Munir, has maintained that security operations are necessary to combat separatism and protect national integrity. However, some observers contend that casualty figures and the scale of unrest may be understated, raising concerns about transparency in managing the crisis.

Human rights organisations have also raised alarm over reports of media blackouts and restrictions on peaceful protests, including demonstrations by families of individuals reported missing.

The conflict’s broader implications extend beyond Pakistan’s borders. Balochistan’s location — bordering Iran and Afghanistan and providing access to key maritime routes — gives it outsized strategic importance. Instability in the province has implications for regional trade corridors and wider geopolitical dynamics.

As violence persists, analysts warn that continued reliance on military solutions without political dialogue could entrench divisions further. Calls are growing for inclusive negotiations, greater provincial autonomy and reforms that address longstanding grievances over resource sharing and governance.

While Pakistan’s federal government maintains that stability will ultimately prevail, the situation in Balochistan remains a test of whether security-led approaches can deliver lasting peace in one of South Asia’s most strategically significant regions.