Matiang’i Crowned Gusii Spokesperson in Nyamira Ceremony

KISII, Kenya, Feb 23 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has been officially appointed as the spokesperson for the Gusii community during a grand ceremony held in Ekerenyo Ward, Nyamira County.

The event brought together leaders and supporters from across the region, marking a key milestone in Matiang’i’s political journey.

The ceremony saw prominent United Opposition leaders, including DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, pledge their full support for Matiang’i as the voice of the Gusii people. Gachagua urged other political figures to engage with the Gusii community through Matiang’i and criticized the administration of President William Ruto for neglecting the Kisii and Nyamira regions, accusing it of failing to honor promises made during official visits.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka expressed optimism about the new leadership, pledging to uphold the legacy of Raila Odinga and strengthen unity within the United Opposition.

Dr. Matiang’i thanked the people of Kisii and Nyamira for their trust, vowing to work closely with opposition leaders to advance the interests of the community.

Other leaders, including DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa, emphasized the importance of unity in achieving shared political goals.

The United Opposition is currently on a three-day tour of Kisii and Nyamira Counties, engaging the public and rallying support ahead of upcoming political initiatives.