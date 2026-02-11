Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kindiki lists Ruto’s Northern Kenya wins, tells critics to ‘come and see’

Kindiki dared critics to leave Nairobi and see for themselves how President Ruto has reshaped Northern Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday hit back at critics of the government’s record in Northern Kenya, telling them to stop talking from Nairobi boardrooms and instead visit the region to see what President William Ruto’s administration has delivered.

Speaking during the Nyota Capital Disbursement event at Garissa High School, Kindiki listed roads, power projects, youth funding, drought response, and ID reforms as proof that Northern Kenya is finally being treated like the rest of the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His remarks came against the backdrop of growing criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who in recent months has accused Northern Kenya leaders of looting public funds, neglecting development in their regions, and spending too much time in Nairobi.

Kindiki dismissed such claims, saying those attacking Northern Kenya “do not understand the region” and are disconnected from realities on the ground.

“People should stop holding press conferences in Nairobi hotels and come to Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo to see Kenya as it is,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President pointed to the Nyota programme as evidence of the government’s commitment to economic inclusion.

“This is not NASA money, it is not political money. It is business money,” he said, adding that even small amounts can change lives if used wisely.

Kindiki said one of the biggest changes under President Ruto’s leadership has been the removal of the vetting process that previously made it difficult for young people from Northern Kenya and Muslim communities to obtain national identity cards and passports.

He said youth from Garissa can now access IDs and travel documents using the same procedures as other Kenyans, describing the reform as a major step toward equality.

The government has also reopened and strengthened passport services in Northern Kenya, ending years of exclusion, he added.

On infrastructure, Kindiki defended the government’s record, saying Northern Kenya is currently hosting the longest single road project in Kenya’s history — a 750-kilometre highway stretching from Isiolo through Kulamawe, Modogashe, Wajir and Mandera.

Another 421-kilometre road linking Lamu Port through Garissa to Isiolo is also under construction.

He further revealed that the government has invested about Sh2 billion in power projects across the region, including completed mini-grids in Merti, Abaswen, Eldas and Elwak, which are awaiting official commissioning.

The Garissa bridge over the Tana River — the first of its kind in post-independence Kenya — is also nearing completion.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto Dismisses Gachagua’s Al-Shabaab meeting Claims as ‘Baseless’

“I don’t know what the United Opposition intends to achieve. When I visited this region, they alleged that I had come to meet Al-Shabaab....

8 minutes ago

Top stories

Kenya Ranks 118th Globally in 2025 Corruption Index with Score of 30

Although Kenya now ranks 118th out of 182 countries surveyed a shift from previous lower placements the unchanged score underscores a troubling pattern of...

15 minutes ago

Kenya

“I Will Not Betray Nairobi’s Mandate” — Sakaja Rules Out Transfer of County Functions, Defends National Collaboration

Sakaja said Nairobi remains fully committed to protecting devolution, even as it continues to collaborate with the national administration.

26 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto fires warning to ‘planless politicians’ ahead of 2027

“We cannot allow planless, brainless, clueless politicians to misuse our youth as goons or bloggers for their own politics,” Ruto said.

44 minutes ago

Top stories

Amisi Protests Removal from ODM NEC, Claims Political Witch-Hunt

Amisi suggested that his ouster was part of a broader scheme within the party aimed at sidelining members perceived as not aligning with certain...

1 hour ago
Is Jalango’s Nairobi Senate bid an exit strategy? Is Jalango’s Nairobi Senate bid an exit strategy?

Kenya

Is Jalango running for Senate to avoid a Lang’ata loss?

Jalango says he wants to transform Nairobi through the Senate but critics ask if this is really a way out of a tough re-election...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Task Force proposes Accountability and Sustainability in SACCOs

The task force recommended a raft of measures, including digitisation of operations, integration of fintech innovations, and the adoption of shared services platforms to...

2 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Oburu Rebukes Officials Contradicting Party Decisions

"It is not right for a party leader to go out and shout what was not agreed and say it is a democratic right....

3 hours ago