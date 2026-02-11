Kindiki lists Ruto’s Northern Kenya wins, tells critics to ‘come and see’

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday hit back at critics of the government’s record in Northern Kenya, telling them to stop talking from Nairobi boardrooms and instead visit the region to see what President William Ruto’s administration has delivered.

Speaking during the Nyota Capital Disbursement event at Garissa High School, Kindiki listed roads, power projects, youth funding, drought response, and ID reforms as proof that Northern Kenya is finally being treated like the rest of the country.

His remarks came against the backdrop of growing criticism from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who in recent months has accused Northern Kenya leaders of looting public funds, neglecting development in their regions, and spending too much time in Nairobi.

Kindiki dismissed such claims, saying those attacking Northern Kenya “do not understand the region” and are disconnected from realities on the ground.

“People should stop holding press conferences in Nairobi hotels and come to Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo to see Kenya as it is,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President pointed to the Nyota programme as evidence of the government’s commitment to economic inclusion.

“This is not NASA money, it is not political money. It is business money,” he said, adding that even small amounts can change lives if used wisely.

Kindiki said one of the biggest changes under President Ruto’s leadership has been the removal of the vetting process that previously made it difficult for young people from Northern Kenya and Muslim communities to obtain national identity cards and passports.

He said youth from Garissa can now access IDs and travel documents using the same procedures as other Kenyans, describing the reform as a major step toward equality.

The government has also reopened and strengthened passport services in Northern Kenya, ending years of exclusion, he added.

On infrastructure, Kindiki defended the government’s record, saying Northern Kenya is currently hosting the longest single road project in Kenya’s history — a 750-kilometre highway stretching from Isiolo through Kulamawe, Modogashe, Wajir and Mandera.

Another 421-kilometre road linking Lamu Port through Garissa to Isiolo is also under construction.

He further revealed that the government has invested about Sh2 billion in power projects across the region, including completed mini-grids in Merti, Abaswen, Eldas and Elwak, which are awaiting official commissioning.

The Garissa bridge over the Tana River — the first of its kind in post-independence Kenya — is also nearing completion.