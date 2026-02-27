Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kilifi Man Jailed 30 Years for Murdering Wife Over Instagram Dispute

The court found that Mbaraka acted with malice aforethought and premeditation on the night of June 19, 2022.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The High Court in Mombasa has sentenced 40-year-old Murad Awadh Mbaraka to 30 years in prison for the brutal murder of his wife, Nuru Ibrahim, in Majengo Kanamai, Kilifi County.

Justice Wendy Kagendo Micheni delivered the judgment, noting that the killing followed persistent domestic disputes, including arguments over the victim’s use of Instagram.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court found that Mbaraka acted with malice aforethought and premeditation on the night of June 19, 2022.

The prosecution, led by Principal Counsel Frank Sirima, presented testimony from ten witnesses, including an 11-year-old daughter who recounted hearing her mother scream as the accused repeatedly attacked her. Neighbours who tried to intervene were reportedly threatened.

Forensic evidence confirmed Mbaraka’s presence at the scene, with traces of the victim’s blood found on a knife, broken pieces of a baby’s cot allegedly used in the attack, and on his clothing.

The court dismissed claims that an intruder was responsible and rejected the accused’s alibi.

Justice Micheni emphasized the sentence’s role in punishing the offender and deterring domestic violence. The convict has 14 days to file an appeal.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sossion set for KNUT Secretary General comeback after appellate court rules deregistration as teacher unlawful

Sossion, who previously served as KNUT secretary-general, now stands eligible to contest for the union’s top position, with the April elections fast approaching.

23 minutes ago

Kenya

Court of Appeal Rules Explicit WhatsApp Messages Constitute Sexual Harassment

The case arose after an employee sued her former employer, alleging that she received sexually explicit texts from the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

42 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya revives Chinese-funded regional rail corridor – China Daily

Philip Mainga, Kenya Railways managing director, noted that the proposed SGR Phase 2B project will form a critical link in the railway network, connecting...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Matiangi, Muturi demand independent probe into alleged passport issuance to foreigners including US sanctioned RSF commanders

"It is now emerging that shameful things have been happening in this government, we are hearing that people are selling our travel documents. They...

1 hour ago

Kenya

DP Kindiki Confident Broad-Based Govt Will Win 2027 Elections

Kindiki praised ODM leaders from the region for standing firm against attempts to drag the party away from the government saying they are fulfilling...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Court of Appeal Halts Inspector-General’s Exclusive Police Powers Pending Appeal

The ELRC had previously ruled that the NPSC has no constitutional power over recruitment, promotion, or dismissal of police officers, placing these responsibilities entirely...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Single-Dose Sleeping Sickness Pill Clears Major EU Regulatory Milestone

The decision was granted under the EU-M4all procedure, a pathway designed for high-priority medicines targeting diseases with unmet medical needs outside the European Union.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Expert Defends Safety of Bt Maize as Kisumu High Court Hears GM Crop Petition

The case was filed by activists seeking to halt the implementation of the genetically modified crop, arguing that it poses potential risks to human...

4 hours ago