Kilifi Man Jailed 30 Years for Murdering Wife Over Instagram Dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The High Court in Mombasa has sentenced 40-year-old Murad Awadh Mbaraka to 30 years in prison for the brutal murder of his wife, Nuru Ibrahim, in Majengo Kanamai, Kilifi County.

Justice Wendy Kagendo Micheni delivered the judgment, noting that the killing followed persistent domestic disputes, including arguments over the victim’s use of Instagram.

The court found that Mbaraka acted with malice aforethought and premeditation on the night of June 19, 2022.

The prosecution, led by Principal Counsel Frank Sirima, presented testimony from ten witnesses, including an 11-year-old daughter who recounted hearing her mother scream as the accused repeatedly attacked her. Neighbours who tried to intervene were reportedly threatened.

Forensic evidence confirmed Mbaraka’s presence at the scene, with traces of the victim’s blood found on a knife, broken pieces of a baby’s cot allegedly used in the attack, and on his clothing.

The court dismissed claims that an intruder was responsible and rejected the accused’s alibi.

Justice Micheni emphasized the sentence’s role in punishing the offender and deterring domestic violence. The convict has 14 days to file an appeal.