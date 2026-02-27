Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

(200106) -- BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2020 (Xinhua) -- The first freight train of the Nairobi-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) arrives at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot in Kenya, on Dec. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Kenya

Kenya revives Chinese-funded regional rail corridor – China Daily

Philip Mainga, Kenya Railways managing director, noted that the proposed SGR Phase 2B project will form a critical link in the railway network, connecting the region to the broader national and regional transport system.

Published

The extension of Standard Gauge Railway from Kenya’s Naivasha to Kisumu and onward to the Kenyan border with Uganda will commence next month, marking a major step in reviving the Chinese-backed regional rail corridor.

The 264-kilometre line from Naivasha is expected to build on earlier SGR phases constructed by the State-owned China Road and Bridge Corporation and financed largely through Chinese partnerships under the Belt and Road-linked infrastructure framework.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Philip Mainga, Kenya Railways managing director, noted that the proposed SGR Phase 2B project will form a critical link in the railway network, connecting the region to the broader national and regional transport system.

“The corridor is expected to expand regional trade, lower the cost of doing business, stimulate industrial parks, strengthen agricultural value chains and catalyze new investments in warehousing, cold storage, fisheries and manufacturing,” the corporation boss said.

The operationalization of the railway line is anticipated to play an important role in linking Kenya with neighboring countries, including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Key components of the project will include 79 railway bridges with a combined length of about 43 kilometres, eight tunnels with a total length of 14 kilometres and 376 culverts spanning around 7 kilometres.

Others include 26 stations in the initial phase, comprising one major station, six intermediate stations and 18 crossing stations, as well as one freight port facility, an 8.68-kilometre branch line linking the main railway to the proposed Kisumu Port, which will include one bridge and eight culverts.

“Once completed, the line is expected to significantly enhance freight and passenger movement, strengthen intermodal connectivity between rail and lake transport on Lake Victoria and stimulate economic growth in the Lake Region and beyond,” Kenya Railways updated on their official Facebook page.

The corporation hosted on Tuesday a stakeholder consultative forum in Kisumu County bringing together regional leadership led by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and officials from the National Land Commission, members of Parliament and members of Kisumu County Assembly.

Mainga assured regional leaders that the corporation is committed to ensuring that the construction of the line strictly adheres to all regulatory requirements while prioritizing public safety.

He added that infrastructure and facilities affected along the corridor will be relocated where necessary, and that the corporation plans to undertake various corporate social responsibility initiatives to support communities affected by the project.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Matiangi, Muturi demand independent probe into alleged passport issuance to foreigners including US sanctioned RSF commanders

"It is now emerging that shameful things have been happening in this government, we are hearing that people are selling our travel documents. They...

19 minutes ago

Kenya

DP Kindiki Confident Broad-Based Govt Will Win 2027 Elections

Kindiki praised ODM leaders from the region for standing firm against attempts to drag the party away from the government saying they are fulfilling...

28 minutes ago

Kenya

Court of Appeal Halts Inspector-General’s Exclusive Police Powers Pending Appeal

The ELRC had previously ruled that the NPSC has no constitutional power over recruitment, promotion, or dismissal of police officers, placing these responsibilities entirely...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Single-Dose Sleeping Sickness Pill Clears Major EU Regulatory Milestone

The decision was granted under the EU-M4all procedure, a pathway designed for high-priority medicines targeting diseases with unmet medical needs outside the European Union.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Expert Defends Safety of Bt Maize as Kisumu High Court Hears GM Crop Petition

The case was filed by activists seeking to halt the implementation of the genetically modified crop, arguing that it poses potential risks to human...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Govt Intensifies Fight Against Cancer as Officials Inspect New Treatment Centre in Kisii

PS Oluga said Kenya’s cancer burden continues to strain the healthcare system, with only six fully operational public cancer centres currently serving thousands of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Residents Protest Over Gachagua’s Racist Remarks Against MP Zaheer Jhanda, Demand NCIC Action

They described the remarks as discriminatory and divisive, calling for greater respect among leaders regardless of ethnic or social background.

3 hours ago
After nearly 20 years, ODM has lost its compass ahead of the 2027 as its survival hangs in the balance barely months after its anchor and former party leader the late Raila Odinga died. After nearly 20 years, ODM has lost its compass ahead of the 2027 as its survival hangs in the balance barely months after its anchor and former party leader the late Raila Odinga died.

Kenya

ODM collapse laid bare by fresh by-election losses

In West Kabras Ward in Kakamega County, the ODM candidate Edward Inzofu Indimuli managed just 30 votes.

4 hours ago