Muli-led NLP becomes first African member of International Libertarian Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya – The National Liberal Party (NLP) has made history as the first African political party to join the International Alliance of Libertarian Parties (IALP), a global network founded in 2015 to coordinate libertarian movements worldwide.

IALP’s membership already spans Europe and Latin America, with parties from France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Argentina part of the alliance.

NLP’s entry marks a historic expansion into Africa, highlighting the growing influence of libertarian ideals on the continent.

“We are proud to welcome NLP into our extended family,” IALP said in a statement.

“This partnership is about advancing the freedom agenda in Kenya and across Africa.”

For NLP leader Augustus Muli, the recognition comes at a pivotal moment. With nearly 900,000 members drawn from party structures and his Anzauni clan base, Muli has emerged as a rising force in Ukambani politics, challenging the long-standing dominance of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who has shown reluctance to share the regional political stage.

Analysts note that any misstep by Kalonzo could create an opportunity for Muli to consolidate influence, potentially positioning himself as a running mate in the 2027 presidential race.

The strategic question for Muli is whether he will continue opposing Kalonzo or explore alignment with the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

For IALP, the milestone underscores Africa’s entry into the global libertarian fold with Muli hoping the recognition cements his rising profile, placing him on the international stage.