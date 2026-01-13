Muli mulls Kitui Central parliamentary bid as national profile soars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 — The political landscape in Kitui Central is poised for a major shake-up as Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli, leader of the National Liberal Party (NLP), considers throwing his hat into the 2027 parliamentary race.

Muli, whose national stature has been steadily rising, faces growing pressure from residents to bring his influence home and contest the seat vacated by former MP Makali Mulu, who is now pursuing the Kitui governorship.

For years, political aspirants in Kitui Central defined themselves by opposition to Makali’s dominance. With that barrier removed, the contest reshaping, and Muli’s potential candidacy is gaining momentum.

Muli draws strength from a consolidated base within the Anzauni community and a reputation built on sustained grassroots engagement.

Through the Kyalo Kya Maendeleo Foundation, he has championed community development initiatives, including education bursaries and water projects, earning trust that stretches beyond the typical excitement of election seasons.

“We have seen Dr. Muli with us even when there was no election. He has supported our schools and helped our youth. That is why we believe he should represent us in Parliament,” said Jane Mwanzia, a teacher in Kitui town.

Residents argue that Muli’s national prominence offers Kitui Central a rare opportunity to elect a representative capable of shaping alliances and influencing policy, rather than simply following them.

Peter Mutua, a local businessman, hailed Muli’s profile as a fit for the job.

“Makali gave us visibility, but Muli can give us influence. He is already a national figure, and if he becomes our MP, Kitui Central will not be sidelined.”

Yet, Muli faces a delicate balancing act. His role as NLP party leader requires him to consolidate a coalition that can challenge establishment politicians nationally.

At the same time, the grassroots call for him to contest locally is growing louder, and ignoring it could alienate a constituency that has long been his political and social foundation.

“We want him to listen to the people. Kitui Central needs a strong voice in Parliament, and Muli is the one we trust. He should not leave us behind while he builds his national career,” urged Mary Ndunge, a youth leader in Mulango.

Muli’s prospective candidacy is drawing attention because it combines a proactive development agenda with national relevance.

Should he heed the call of Kitui Central voters, he would enter a race shaped from scratch, bringing both the organizational strength of the Anzauni community and the reach of a national party leader.

For Muli, the challenge is clear: balancing the expectations of a constituency eager for his leadership with the demands of steering the NLP as part of Kenya’s “third force” in national politics.