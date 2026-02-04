Govt launches German Language Training at Meru University to boost labour migration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — The government has moved to advance skills for Kenya’s seeking jobs oversees with the launch of German language lessons at Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST), marking a new chapter in the country’s international labour mobility agenda.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said the launch represents a milestone in Kenya’s efforts to prepare its workforce for global employment opportunities, particularly in Europe.

Speaking as the chief guest at MUST, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu on Tuesday described the programme as a strategic intervention under the Kenya–Germany Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, signed in September 2024.

The agreement establishes structured pathways for the legal migration of skilled and semi-skilled Kenyan workers to Germany.

“The partnership opens opportunities in high-demand sectors such as engineering, information technology, nursing, transportation, masonry, electrical work and plumbing,” PS Njogu said, noting that language proficiency is a critical enabler of safe, dignified and productive labour mobility.

She commended Meru University for hosting the launch and for its designation as an Overseas Skilled Worker (OSD) examination centre, a move expected to strengthen Kenya’s capacity to prepare candidates for international placement.

PS Njogu also highlighted the university’s Training-to-Placement Framework (TPF), developed by the Department of Languages and Linguistics, which directly links language training to employment opportunities abroad.

Addressing students, she urged them to take ownership of their migration journeys.

“Learn all you can, take control of your migration journey, and stay on the straight and narrow path in your daily activities,” she said.

The PS emphasised that language proficiency is essential not only for employability and workplace integration, but also for the protection of workers’ rights.

She cautioned against unethical recruitment practices and warned of the risks of human trafficking, calling for vigilance and strict adherence to approved migration channels.

The programme is being implemented through partnerships with institutions and organisations including HTV Africa, the Youth Fund and the Uwezo Fund.

It is set to benefit learners from at least six neighbouring counties — Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Kitui.

The government, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, is supporting the initiative under the Kazi Majuu programme, which focuses on affordability, sustainability, quality assurance and ethical recruitment, with a strong emphasis on the inclusion of youth and women.

PS Njogu called on county governments, universities and private sector players to support training, mentorship, job placement and the reintegration of returning workers, enabling them to channel acquired skills and savings into Kenya’s socio-economic development.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with line ministries, state agencies, county governments, German partners and other international stakeholders to strengthen investment in human capital.

Meru University Council Chair Prof. James Ireri Kanya, Vice Chancellor Prof. Romanus Odhiambo and Academic Committee Chair Martin Kinoti welcomed the initiative, citing its potential to transform lives and position the institution as a regional hub for international skills training.

PS Njogu invited stakeholders to scale up the model for mutual benefit between Kenya and its global partners.

The event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, allowing students to engage directly with representatives from participating agencies on available opportunities and migration pathways.

Students in attendance came from institutions across the region, including Kiirua Technical Training Institute, Karumo Technical Training Institute, Garbatula TVC, Muraga Technical Training Institute, Igembe South Technical College, Chuka Technical College, Meru National Polytechnic, Igembe TVC, Jeremiah Nyaga National Polytechnic, Runyenjes TVC, Tigania East Technical and Vocational College and Tharaka TVC.