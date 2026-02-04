Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

JOBS

Govt launches German Language Training at Meru University to boost labour migration

Government has launched German language lessons at Meru University to prepare skilled and semi-skilled workers for legal employment opportunities in Germany and Europe.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — The government has moved to advance skills for Kenya’s seeking jobs oversees with the launch of German language lessons at Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST), marking a new chapter in the country’s international labour mobility agenda.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said the launch represents a milestone in Kenya’s efforts to prepare its workforce for global employment opportunities, particularly in Europe.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking as the chief guest at MUST, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu on Tuesday described the programme as a strategic intervention under the Kenya–Germany Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement, signed in September 2024.

The agreement establishes structured pathways for the legal migration of skilled and semi-skilled Kenyan workers to Germany.

“The partnership opens opportunities in high-demand sectors such as engineering, information technology, nursing, transportation, masonry, electrical work and plumbing,” PS Njogu said, noting that language proficiency is a critical enabler of safe, dignified and productive labour mobility.

She commended Meru University for hosting the launch and for its designation as an Overseas Skilled Worker (OSD) examination centre, a move expected to strengthen Kenya’s capacity to prepare candidates for international placement.

PS Njogu also highlighted the university’s Training-to-Placement Framework (TPF), developed by the Department of Languages and Linguistics, which directly links language training to employment opportunities abroad.

Addressing students, she urged them to take ownership of their migration journeys.

“Learn all you can, take control of your migration journey, and stay on the straight and narrow path in your daily activities,” she said.

The PS emphasised that language proficiency is essential not only for employability and workplace integration, but also for the protection of workers’ rights.

She cautioned against unethical recruitment practices and warned of the risks of human trafficking, calling for vigilance and strict adherence to approved migration channels.

The programme is being implemented through partnerships with institutions and organisations including HTV Africa, the Youth Fund and the Uwezo Fund.

It is set to benefit learners from at least six neighbouring counties — Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Kitui.

The government, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, is supporting the initiative under the Kazi Majuu programme, which focuses on affordability, sustainability, quality assurance and ethical recruitment, with a strong emphasis on the inclusion of youth and women.

PS Njogu called on county governments, universities and private sector players to support training, mentorship, job placement and the reintegration of returning workers, enabling them to channel acquired skills and savings into Kenya’s socio-economic development.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with line ministries, state agencies, county governments, German partners and other international stakeholders to strengthen investment in human capital.

Meru University Council Chair Prof. James Ireri Kanya, Vice Chancellor Prof. Romanus Odhiambo and Academic Committee Chair Martin Kinoti welcomed the initiative, citing its potential to transform lives and position the institution as a regional hub for international skills training.

PS Njogu invited stakeholders to scale up the model for mutual benefit between Kenya and its global partners.

The event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, allowing students to engage directly with representatives from participating agencies on available opportunities and migration pathways.

Students in attendance came from institutions across the region, including Kiirua Technical Training Institute, Karumo Technical Training Institute, Garbatula TVC, Muraga Technical Training Institute, Igembe South Technical College, Chuka Technical College, Meru National Polytechnic, Igembe TVC, Jeremiah Nyaga National Polytechnic, Runyenjes TVC, Tigania East Technical and Vocational College and Tharaka TVC.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

German delegation tours Kenya’s orthodox tea industry to boost trade

A German delegation visits Kenya’s Orthodox tea farms, including purple tea estates, to explore trade partnerships and expand tea exports to Europe.

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

German Foreign Minister lauds Kenya’s role in regional mediation and global security efforts

He acknowledged Kenya’s support for international peace missions, including its participation in the UN-backed security mission in Haiti.

January 22, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Labour mobility, climate action key agenda in German FM visit to Nairobi

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visits Kenya for bilateral talks with President Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi, focusing on trade, labour, and green growth.

January 19, 2026

World

Germany votes to bring back voluntary military service programme for 18-year-olds

It marks a significant shift in Germany's approach to its military and follows Chancellor Friedrich Merz's push to create Europe's strongest conventional army.

December 5, 2025

Aerospace Development

Kenya, Germany explore new pacts in aerospace development

Kenya and Germany advance collaboration in space and aerospace development, with high-level engagements at the Kenya–Germany NewSpace Business Forum exploring technology, research, and investment...

December 3, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China, Germany reach key outcomes in financial dialogue amid rising trade tensions

China and Germany have agreed on measures to strengthen macroeconomic coordination and ease trade tensions following high-level financial talks in Beijing. Analysts say the...

November 19, 2025

EDUCATION

Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind feted for advancing inclusivity and women in STEM

The recognition came during the Dual TVET Mid-Term Project Review and Recognition Gala held in Nairobi, where MTIB won the Women in STEM and...

October 23, 2025

World

UK, France and Germany move to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran

The move will trigger a so-called snapback mechanism, which could result in the return of sanctions in 30 days.

August 29, 2025