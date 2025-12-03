Connect with us

Kenya and Germany are exploring potential areas of collaboration, including advanced technologies, commercial space ventures, joint research, skills development, and sector investment

Aerospace Development

Kenya, Germany explore new parts in aerospace development

Kenya and Germany advance collaboration in space and aerospace development, with high-level engagements at the Kenya–Germany NewSpace Business Forum exploring technology, research, and investment opportunities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 — Kenya and Germany have moved to strengthen cooperation in space and aerospace development following high-level discussions at a joint NewSpace Business Forum held in Nairobi on Tuesday.

During the forum, Director General of the Kenya Space Agency (KSA), Brig. Hillary Kipkosgey, and Teresia Mbaika, Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development, hosted a German NewSpace delegation of industry leaders, government officials, and representatives from key aerospace institutions.

The delegation included officials from the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the German Aerospace Industries Association, and the Federation of German Industries—highlighting Germany’s strong interest in Kenya as an emerging space and aerospace hub.

According to KSA, the German team is exploring potential areas of collaboration, including advanced technologies, commercial space ventures, joint research, skills development, and sector investment.

“The German team is visiting Kenya to explore how the two countries can work together in the space and aerospace sector,” KSA said.

Kenyan industry leaders and innovators also participated, providing a platform for direct engagement with their German counterparts.

The forum facilitated discussions on next-generation technologies, satellite applications, aerospace manufacturing, and training opportunities.

Both sides stressed the importance of building partnerships to accelerate Kenya’s space ambitions while unlocking new economic and industrial opportunities.

Brig. Kipkosgey and PS Mbaika reaffirmed Kenya’s readiness to collaborate with international partners to enhance space capabilities, expand local expertise, and advance commercial space activities that support socio-economic development.

KSA described the forum as an “important step toward stronger cooperation between Kenya and Germany,” noting that further engagements are expected as both nations work toward concrete partnerships and investment frameworks in the rapidly growing space sector.

