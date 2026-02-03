Marjan exits IEBC ‘by mutual consent’ as Ethekon pledges ‘critical reforms’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — The Indipendent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the exit of CEO and Commission Secretary Hussein Marjan as “by mutual consent”.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon made the announcement on Tuesday while promising “critical reforms” in the Secretariat as the Commission moves to recruit a new chief executive.

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of the IEBC over the nullification of Magarini parliamentary election by the courts in 2023, an outcome forming part of an internal push by the newly-constituted commision for greater accountability within the electoral body.

Marjan, who joined IEBC as CEO and Commission Secretary in March 2022, will formally step down, paving the way for the selection of a new leader for the Commission Secretariat.

Ethekon said the departure marks the beginning of a transition process designed to maintain momentum in fulfilling the IEBC’s constitutional mandates, including conducting elections and boundaries delimitation.

The Commission indicated that an interim Acting CEO/CS will be appointed while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is completed.

“As the current CEO/CS exits, we embark on critical reforms within the Secretariat. These changes are intended to strengthen internal accountability, improve institutional preparedness, and ensure leadership continuity,” Ethekon said.

The Chair emphasized that the Secretariat plays a vital role in service delivery on electoral management and related matters, adding that reforms will focus on effectiveness, efficiency, transparency, and results-oriented systems to guarantee credible, free, and fair elections in Kenya.

The Commission also acknowledged Marjan’s contribution, highlighting his leadership during the period when the IEBC operated without a fully constituted panel of Commissioners until July 11, 2025.

“We appreciate the work of Mr. Marjan, who was a committed servant and offered his professional services to IEBC. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” the statement read.

Ethekon assured Kenyans and stakeholders that the Secretariat changes would not disrupt ongoing electoral activities, including by-elections and preparations for the 2027 General Elections, but rather aim to enhance the effectiveness and accountability of the Commission.