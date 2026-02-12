Connect with us

Raila's widow Ida Odinga.

Kenya

Ida Odinga, Francis Mejja Slated for Parliamentary Vetting on February 20

Parliament has called on members of the public to submit memoranda regarding the suitability, integrity, and competence of the nominees. The deadline for submissions is February 19.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Ida Odinga and Francis Mejja will on February 20 face the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations and the Labour Committee for approval hearings.

President William Ruto nominated, the widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to serve as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environmental Programme.

She will replace Ababu Namwamba, who was reassigned as Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda.

Mejja was nominated as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

Parliament has called on members of the public to submit memoranda regarding the suitability, integrity, and competence of the nominees. The deadline for submissions is February 19.

Following the hearings, the committees will compile reports with recommendations to the House, which will then debate and determine whether to approve the appointments.

