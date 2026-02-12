Gachagua Snubs Duale’s Televised Debate; Says He Will Only Face Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has brushed off a debate challenge by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale over development in Northern Kenya, instead calling out President William Ruto for a direct showdown.

In a strongly worded statement, Gachagua termed the invitation ‘laughable,’ saying he does not engage what he called ’employees of William Ruto.

He maintained that he is only available for a presidential debate next year directly with President William Ruto.

“I am only available for one debate with the Ruto team, the Presidential Debate next year between Mr. William Ruto and I. His employees should help him prepare talking notes early enough,” he stated.

Duale issued the challenge while speaking at a NYOTA Capital funds disbursement event at Garissa High School on February 11, 2026. The event was presided over by President Ruto.

“I am challenging Gachagua to a debate on development in the North Eastern region. President Ruto, leave him to me. I will deal with him,” Duale said. He added, “Let us meet at Jeff Koinange’s bench. I will challenge you. Tukutane Kiwanjani. I am ready,” the Health CS said.