Catherine Omanyo: From Busia Trailblazer to Acting ODM Secretary General

KISII, Kenya, Feb 13 – When Catherine Omanyo launched her political journey backed in 2007, she was just a fresh graduate from university but defied all odd in a male dominated field in Busia to battle with season politicians who were well vast in the field.

Born in Siera village, in Bukhayo North ward in Nambale subcounty, Omanyo demonstrated unique leadership qualities right from her days back at the University of Nairobi, a spirit which she has carried on to date.

Kipepeo which is her political name is an example of iron ladies who has refused to be confined in the kitchen but rather opting to battle with men at any given time.

Despite being raised by a single mother and from humble background, Omanyo was determined to achieve her dreams both political and as a scholar.

Just fresh from university (2007), she declared her interest for the Member of Parliament seat squaring out with then Finance Minister Chris Okemo who was president Moi point man in Western region. She managed 3rd position behind John Sakwa Bunyasi with Chris Okemo emerging the winner on KANU ticket.

Not accepting to be discouraged by the outcome of the results, in 2013 she once again contested for parliamentary seat still with Okemo and Bunyasi in the race, she lost once again to Bunyasi who was declared the winner in a hotly contested race which saw Okemo the minister for energy losing for first time.

Building on that experience, she shifted to ODM in 2017 where she served in ODM women league establishing herself in preparation for 2022 general election.

When Omanyo declared to vie for women MP Busia County in 2022, she was underrated by most Politian’s and competitors. But building on her established political career, she emerged the winner in ODM party preliminaries a ticket which saved as a warning to her political rivals.

During the general election, she emerged the winner with a landslide earning her respect among the political class and the residents.

Through her bold character and articulative nature, she earned recognition in the party gaining favour in the eyes of party leader the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga.

Her active participation in both the parliament at party affairs saw her elected Deputy Secretary Genenal the position she has served until his appointment as acting SG following the ouster of senator Edwin Sifuna.

Omanyo will be remembered for tabling a bill in parliament which demanded the government to recognize village elders and ensure they get stipend for their service to the ministry of interior.

When village elders will be earning something its through her motion tabled in assemble which was recently enacted into law.

Since her assumption into office the legislator who had earmarked accessibility to clean water as her primary agenda has drilled over 80 boreholes and distributed over 200 water tanks to learning institutions which has ensured over 60,000 residents of Busia have access to clean water.

Omanyo her empowered of 180 women groups with over Sh.100,000. She has also supported fishing in the county by giving life-jackets and modern fishing nets to groups of fishermen along lake Victoria.

Through her established Imprezza academy, an institution which offer full scholarship to students from poor and vulnerable families, MP Omanyo has supported over 350 girls some who have completed education while others still at the institution.

The legislator who is the founder of Busia anti-jigger campaign, she has continuously carried out treatment and issuing shoes to the affected families a situation whch had seen majority of learners drop out of the school.

Omanyo has also distributed sanitary pads and strongly advocated against teenage pregnancies in Busia County which was on rise.

Forget the blackmail, Hon Omanyo has got what it takes to be the secretary general of any party. She has demonstrated that right from the time she was given opportunity as deputy SG to Sifuna organizing the party grassroot election which was successful in the county.

Omanyo is a great debater in the floor of the assembly standing firm and ready to take on whoever comes her way.

Her activism on GBV and passion for education earned her recognitions which include the Thamani Award 2025-Recognition for girl child education and she also scoped Isuzu Women Council award on Gender advocacy.

In 2020, Omanyo received young Boss Humanitarian recognition in New York where she was named a peace Ambassador.

Busia girls not only is true demonstration of resilience she has the character of good leadership and governance a reason why ODM settled for her as the acting Secretary General of the largest party in the country.