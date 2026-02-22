Akamba Elders, Nairobi Officials Unite to Promote Voter Registration and Civic Education

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The Akamba Clan Governing Council of Elders, in partnership with Nairobi County Government officials, has launched a joint initiative to boost voter registration and civic education among the city’s Akamba residents.

The county team includes Trade CEC Anastacia Nyalita and chief officers Bernard Kiala, George Mutuso, and Peter Mutua.

Following a consultative meeting, the elders reiterated that their council constitution bars them from partisan politics but allows them to support government-led social and development initiatives.

They emphasized collaboration with county leadership to foster unity, awareness, and structured engagement among the Akamba community living in Nairobi.

“As the Akamba Clan Governing Council of Elders, our constitution is clear that we do not engage in politics, but we fully support the government of the day in matters of development and social progress for our people,” said the Council Chairman.

The meeting produced several resolutions that include encouraging Akamba residents to register as voters within their wards across Nairobi, conducting civic education forums focused on governance, development priorities, and responsible political participation and empowering residents to make informed decisions in leadership and development matters.

“We shall work closely with government officers to conduct civic education and urge our people in Nairobi to register as voters so that they can effectively participate in leadership and development matters affecting their community,” the Chairman added.

Leaders highlighted that the collaboration is designed to foster social cohesion and accelerate development efforts.

Councils of elders, they noted, remain vital bridges between government institutions and grassroots populations.

The initiative will roll out through a series of outreach meetings and educational drives across various estates in Nairobi, targeting increased civic participation and awareness among the Akamba community.