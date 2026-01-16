Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Robert Alai Ahmednassir clash over gun claims

Kenya

“You con pig”: Alai fires back at Ahmednassir over gun claims

“You con pig think that I am some fool you can threaten and bully because I resist your nonsense? Look for someone else,” Alai said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has hit back at Senor Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi, rejecting claims that he is being shielded from the law and accusing the advocate of intimidation and bullying.

In his response on X, Alai dismissed Ahmednassir’s criticism, telling him to stop targeting him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“You con pig think that I am some fool you can threaten and bully because I resist your nonsense? Look for someone else,” Alai said.

“Apply for the job of a police officer if you want. Go be a police officer or a prosecutor. Try the nonsense on others, not me.”

Alai’s response comes after Ahmednassir criticized what he called the selective application of the law, questioning why Alai has not faced legal action following an alleged gun incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Alai was on January 4, 2026 involved in a confrontation at Cedars Restaurant along Lenana Road, where he allegedly drew a firearm and threatened Babu Owino.

According to Ahmednassir, Alai was disarmed by a police officer but no further action was taken.

“We haven’t heard a word on any new development on the matter,” Ahmednassir said, alleging that police were instructed not to act because of Alai’s influence on social media and his perceived usefulness to the government.

– What triggered the Robert Alai Ahmednassir clash –

The lawyer contrasted Alai’s case with that of two Turkish businessmen arrested in Kilifi, who were charged shortly after a confrontation with an ODM politician.

He questioned why different standards appeared to apply.

“Who can touch the mighty and powerful in Kenya?” Ahmednassir asked.

Babu had reported that Alai allegedly drew a pistol, hit him, and poured water on his face during a confrontation at a Kilimani restaurant.

He described the incident as an unprovoked attack and called for urgent police action.

Alai later denied the claims, admitting he was armed but insisting he never drew the gun.

He challenged anyone with video evidence to produce it.

“If there is video evidence, let it show where I drew a gun on him,” Alai said in an earlier statement.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

ODM to embark on ‘linda ground’ Western Kenya county tours

Fresh from its Kibera rally, ODM is now heading to Western Kenya as Oburu Oginga takes the party’s post-Raila consultations directly to the grassroots.

50 minutes ago

Kenya

Outrage as IPOA probes Nandi Hills police assault caught on camera

A viral CCTV clip from Nandi Hills has forced IPOA into action, with a rapid investigation now underway over alleged police assault that has...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja orders Internal Affairs Unit probe after Nandi Hills assault on pool players

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has ordered an IAU probe after police officers were filmed assaulting youths playing pool in Nandi Hills.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC hunts 2 more suspects in Sh348.9mn Homa Bay graft case

EACC has ordered two former Homa Bay County officials to surrender after four suspects were arrested over a Sh348.9 million County Assembly tender scandal.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests former Homa Bay officials over Sh348.9mn procurement scam

EACC has arrested former Homa Bay County officials and contractors over a Sh348.9 million procurement scandal linked to the County Assembly office block project.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyer slams police inaction on Alai gun drama as ‘too horrid and ugly to ignore’

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi criticizes selective enforcement of law in Kenya, citing Robert Alai’s case and arrests of Turkish businessmen in Kilifi as examples, calling...

5 hours ago

County News

Grade 10 student found dead in Mogotio after dispute over delayed admission

Police in Mogotio are investigating the death of a 17-year-old Grade 10 student who was found dead after a reported disagreement with her father...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces night closure of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout

KeNHA has announced night closures of key sections of Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout to allow tarmac reinstatement and road improvement works.

8 hours ago