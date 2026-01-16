“You con pig”: Alai fires back at Ahmednassir over gun claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has hit back at Senor Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi, rejecting claims that he is being shielded from the law and accusing the advocate of intimidation and bullying.

In his response on X, Alai dismissed Ahmednassir’s criticism, telling him to stop targeting him.

“You con pig think that I am some fool you can threaten and bully because I resist your nonsense? Look for someone else,” Alai said.

“Apply for the job of a police officer if you want. Go be a police officer or a prosecutor. Try the nonsense on others, not me.”

Alai’s response comes after Ahmednassir criticized what he called the selective application of the law, questioning why Alai has not faced legal action following an alleged gun incident involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Alai was on January 4, 2026 involved in a confrontation at Cedars Restaurant along Lenana Road, where he allegedly drew a firearm and threatened Babu Owino.

According to Ahmednassir, Alai was disarmed by a police officer but no further action was taken.

“We haven’t heard a word on any new development on the matter,” Ahmednassir said, alleging that police were instructed not to act because of Alai’s influence on social media and his perceived usefulness to the government.

– What triggered the Robert Alai Ahmednassir clash –

The lawyer contrasted Alai’s case with that of two Turkish businessmen arrested in Kilifi, who were charged shortly after a confrontation with an ODM politician.

He questioned why different standards appeared to apply.

“Who can touch the mighty and powerful in Kenya?” Ahmednassir asked.

Babu had reported that Alai allegedly drew a pistol, hit him, and poured water on his face during a confrontation at a Kilimani restaurant.

He described the incident as an unprovoked attack and called for urgent police action.

Alai later denied the claims, admitting he was armed but insisting he never drew the gun.

He challenged anyone with video evidence to produce it.

“If there is video evidence, let it show where I drew a gun on him,” Alai said in an earlier statement.