Why India’s Strategic Autonomy Matters for Europe in an Unpredictable World

As global politics becomes more fragmented and power-driven, India’s pursuit of strategic autonomy has taken on wider significance—particularly for Europe. Rather than aligning rigidly with any single bloc, New Delhi has sought to preserve flexibility, manage risk and shape outcomes through engagement across competing centres of power. This approach is less about detachment than about balance, and it offers lessons for partners navigating similar pressures.

India’s diplomacy has evolved beyond traditional non-alignment into what officials increasingly describe as active multi-alignment. The aim is to work with major powers where interests converge while avoiding overdependence that could constrain policy choices. That posture has been visible in India’s role within BRICS, highlighted at the Rio de Janeiro summit, and at the G20 in Johannesburg, where New Delhi pushed for stronger Global South representation and pragmatic multilateral cooperation.

Domestic political cohesion has reinforced this outward strategy. Stability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enabled longer-term planning and helped India absorb external shocks, including renewed protectionist trade pressures from the United States during Donald Trump’s second term. Strong economic growth, expanding trade ties, defence modernisation and rising defence exports have further strengthened India’s ability to act independently on the global stage.

For Europe, India’s trajectory is increasingly relevant. The European Union is itself grappling with economic uncertainty, geopolitical fragmentation and questions about strategic coherence. As both sides confront a more contested international environment, their interests are converging around supply-chain resilience, technology, defence cooperation and the protection of political and economic sovereignty.

China remains a central variable in this equation. For India, rivalry with Beijing—shaped by unresolved border tensions and deeper systemic differences—has driven a careful strengthening of partnerships without tipping into escalation. For Europe, managing competition with China while safeguarding autonomy has become an equally delicate task.

In this context, India’s strategic autonomy and Europe’s search for unity reflect the same underlying imperative: maintaining agency in an unpredictable world. Deeper India–EU cooperation is therefore not simply about trade or diplomacy. It is about building resilient partnerships that allow both sides to navigate uncertainty without surrendering strategic choice—a necessity, rather than a luxury, in today’s global order.