PHOTOS: Wamatangi visits demolished carwash after bulldozers wreck vehicles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 — Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi on Tuesday visited and inspected his demolished carwash on Douglas Wakiiuri Road, formerly Aerodrome Road, where several vehicles and businesses were flattened in a dawn operation opposite Rubis Nyayo Stadium.

Dozens of cars in the yard were destroyed alongside the carwash, a carpet cleaning business, a restaurant and other structures, leaving property of unknown value in ruins.

The demolition, which began at around 3am, also blocked the busy road, with bulldozers and large stones still strewn across the carriageway, cutting off access to motorists and pedestrians.

A crowd, including business owners and workers, gathered at the scene amid tight security as heavy machinery remained on site and the extent of the damage became clear.

The operation directly affected a carwash owned by the Kiambu governor, who was seen surveying the wreckage and speaking to people at the site as questions lingered over the losses incurred.