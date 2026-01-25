US top diplomat Visits Kenya as Washington Pushes Stronger Economic Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is expected to visit Kenya as part of his Africa tour.

During his Kenya visit, the Deputy Secretary will meet Kenyan officials to discuss commercial engagement, counter-terrorism cooperation, Kenya’s role in international security efforts in Haiti, and broader regional issues.

The envoy kicked off his tour in Cairo, Egypt.

“Discussions reflected the vitality of the Egypt – U.S. strategic partnership & mutual desire to coordinate on regional developments, including Gaza, Sudan, Horn of Africa, & Egypt’s water security,” Landau said after meeting Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty.

He will conclude his whirlwind visit on February 1 after making stops in Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The US diplomat will meet with African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf to address shared priorities such as promoting peace, expanding commercial cooperation, and responding to humanitarian crises across the continent.

His final stop will be in Djibouti, where he is expected to hold talks with government leaders on security, counter-terrorism cooperation, and commercial relations.

Landau is pushing forward President Donald Trump’s goals on stronger commercial and economic links as well as security and peace across the region.

“One of the great privileges of this job is to exchange views directly and frankly with world leaders–notwithstanding modern technology, there’s still no substitute for meeting someone in person and looking them in the eye,” the US envoy stated.