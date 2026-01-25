Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

US top diplomat Visits Kenya as Washington Pushes Stronger Economic Ties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is expected to visit Kenya as part of his Africa tour.

During his Kenya visit, the Deputy Secretary will meet Kenyan officials to discuss commercial engagement, counter-terrorism cooperation, Kenya’s role in international security efforts in Haiti, and broader regional issues.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The envoy kicked off his tour in Cairo, Egypt.

“Discussions reflected the vitality of the Egypt – U.S. strategic partnership & mutual desire to coordinate on regional developments, including Gaza, Sudan, Horn of Africa, & Egypt’s water security,” Landau said after meeting Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty.

He will conclude his whirlwind visit on February 1 after making stops in Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The US diplomat will meet with African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf to address shared priorities such as promoting peace, expanding commercial cooperation, and responding to humanitarian crises across the continent.

His final stop will be in Djibouti, where he is expected to hold talks with government leaders on security, counter-terrorism cooperation, and commercial relations.

Landau is pushing forward President Donald Trump’s goals on stronger commercial and economic links as well as security and peace across the region.

“One of the great privileges of this job is to exchange views directly and frankly with world leaders–notwithstanding modern technology, there’s still no substitute for meeting someone in person and looking them in the eye,” the US envoy stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Mosiria warns of possible cartels behind night road accidents

"This consistent pattern raises serious concern and warrants thorough investigation. The repetition in timing, locations, and conduct of first responders suggests the possible involvement...

59 minutes ago

ROAD CARNAGE

Traffic resumes on Nairobi Southern Bypass after oil tanker explusion

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed in a statement that emergency response teams successfully cleared the affected section, allowing vehicles to resume normal...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua Positions Himself as Ruto’s Challenger in Early 2027 Campaign Push

The planned engagements come amid a series of rallies across the Mt Kenya region, where Gachagua has been outlining his political vision and laying...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Students leaders Pledge Voter Mobilisation After Meeting Gachagua

The student leaders on their part pledged to mobilise their fellow students across the country to register as voters and to offer themselves for...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Airways cancels New York flights over us snowstorms

Kenya Airways added that its operations teams are closely monitoring weather conditions and airport readiness to determine when services on the Nairobi–New York route...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Health ministry says more than half of Kenya’s women are dying of Cervical Cancer

NAIROB, Kenya Jan 24 – It is now emerging that more than half of the women who are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year...

20 hours ago

business

KRA, KPA Roll Out Major Reforms to Decongest Port of Mombasa and Accelerate Cargo Clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – The Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Ports Authority and other port stakeholders, have unveiled a series of joint reforms aimed...

20 hours ago

Headlines

KWS Debunks Volcanic Activity Reports on Mt Longonot

“A wildfire broke out on January 21, 2026, originating from community land and is suspected to be linked to land-clearing activities,” KWS said.

22 hours ago