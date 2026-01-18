Connect with us

Trump threatens NATO allies with tariffs unless US buys Greenland

Donald Trump says the US will impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on eight NATO countries over Greenland, linking trade penalties to a demand to purchase the island.

Published

BEIJING, China, Jan 18 — US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on eight NATO allies, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, in response to recent military activity in Greenland.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump announced that beginning Feb 1, 2026, the United States would levy new tariffs on goods from eight European nations.

“Starting on Feb 1, 2026, all of the above mentioned countries will be charged a 10 percent tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America,” he said. “On June 1, 2026, the tariff will be increased to 25 percent.”

“This tariff will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland,” Trump wrote.

Protection without compensation

Trump accused European governments of benefiting from US protection without offering compensation.

“We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration,” he wrote.

He also mocked Denmark’s military presence, stating, “They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently.”

Trump claimed that European allies had entered Greenland for unclear purposes, calling the move destabilizing.

“Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown,” he wrote. “This is a very dangerous situation for the safety, security and survival of our planet.”

