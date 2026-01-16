Connect with us

CHINA DAILY

Putin vows to mediate in Mideast – China Daily

Putin outlined Russia’s principled approaches to stepping up political and diplomatic efforts for stability and security in the region during talks with Netanyahu.

Published

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday pledged mediation efforts for de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, said the Kremlin.

Putin made the pledge during separate phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the day, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that Putin devoted much of the talks to the situation in Iran.

“The situation in the region is extremely tense… The president continues his efforts to facilitate its de-escalation,” Peskov said.

According to a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin outlined Russia’s principled approaches to stepping up political and diplomatic efforts for stability and security in the region during talks with Netanyahu.

Russia reaffirmed its readiness to continue making appropriate mediatory efforts and facilitate constructive dialogue involving all interested states, said the statement. Both leaders agreed to maintain contact.

Peskov said details of Putin’s conversation with Pezeshkian will be released very soon.

