Xi roots for consolidation of mutual trust in trilateral meet with China, Mongolia leaders

BEIJING, China, Sep 3 — President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday for consolidating political mutual trust and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation to advance trilateral cooperation among China, Russia and Mongolia.

Xi made the remarks while chairing the seventh trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Beijing.

Over the years, trilateral cooperation has delivered solid achievements, Xi said. As the three nations are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, China is ready to work with Russia and Mongolia to stay true to the original aspiration of cooperation and dispel external interference to jointly promote the high-quality development of trilateral cooperation, he added.

Xi said that the more complex and intertwined the international situation becomes, the more the three countries should enhance solidarity and coordination, step up mutual support, and respect one another’s core interests and major concerns.

Alignment

He urged the three countries to actively advance cross-border infrastructure and energy projects, enhance the alignment of development strategies, expand the scale of local currency settlement, and strengthen cooperation in tourism and cultural heritage conservation.

Xi also called for enhancing collaboration within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, leveraging various platforms and centers established during the SCO Summit in Tianjin to seek broader cooperation.

Putin highlighted the need to enhance development strategy alignment, improve connectivity, expand trade and investment, and deepen cooperation and exchanges in finance, energy, digital economy, education, environmental protection, tourism and other fields.

Khurelsukh said Mongolia is committed to expanding trilateral cooperation, advancing construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges to bring benefits to the peoples of Mongolia, China and Russia and contribute to regional development and prosperity.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com