Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People, before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is in China on a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Xi, Putin exchange New Year greetings

Xi said the year 2025 also marks a concrete step in the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, recalling that they met in Beijing and Moscow respectively this year, where they exchanged in-depth views on major issues of mutual concern.

Published

BEIJING, China, Dec 31 — President Xi Jinping on Wednesday exchanged New Year greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his message, Xi extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Putin and the Russian people on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

Noting that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Xi said China and Russia have solemnly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War, sending a powerful message that peace will prevail, justice will prevail, and the people will prevail.

Strategic partnership

He added that the reciprocal visa-free policies between the two countries have been implemented, construction of the energy corridor is progressing steadily, and cooperation in emerging sectors is flourishing.

China and Russia have also supported each other within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks, contributing their insights and efforts to improve global governance, Xi said.

Noting that 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, Xi said 2026-2027 will be designated as the China-Russia Years of Education.

The Chinese leader also expressed readiness to maintain close exchanges with Putin to jointly push for continuous new progress in bilateral ties in the new era.

