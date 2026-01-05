ODM MPs Call for Urgent Talks Amid Deepening Junet–Sifuna Feud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – A group of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers has called for an urgent internal meeting to address rising divisions within the party, as a public feud between Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed intensifies.

In a joint statement, the legislators warned that unchecked public exchanges between the two senior leaders had exacerbated party tensions following the death of ODM founder and leader Raila Odinga two months ago.

The MPs—including Rarieda’s Otiende Amolo, Suba North’s Millie Odhiambo, Nyatike’s Tom Odege, nominated MP Catherine Muma, Turkana South’s John Ariko, Ndhiwa’s Martin Owino, and Nyakach’s Aduma Owuor—urged Sifuna and Junet to resolve their differences through internal party mechanisms rather than public attacks.

“It is testament to how much we miss the wisdom and iconic leadership of the departed Rt. Hon Raila Odinga that divisive rhetoric has taken over our politics, without restraint,” said Omollo, co-signatory to the statement.

The MPs called for a candid “spitting session” to halt the mudslinging that they said is harming ODM’s public image, weakening internal cohesion, and creating opportunities for rival political parties to encroach on traditional ODM strongholds.

They also warned that the party’s internal strife was contributing to a rise in political violence and intolerance, citing incidents such as the attack on Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Marubu, controversies involving Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and deadly clashes during the Kasipul by-elections.

“Unless urgent action is taken, 2027 will be rocked by untold violence that is likely to undermine free and fair elections,” cautioned Odhiambo.

The lawmakers urged ODM party leader Oburu Odinga to swiftly convene party organs to restore discipline, cohesion, and commitment to the principles of inclusion, tolerance, and democracy espoused by the late Raila Odinga.