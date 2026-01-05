Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo. / FILE

Kenya

ODM MPs Call for Urgent Talks Amid Deepening Junet–Sifuna Feud

The legislators warned that unchecked public exchanges between the two senior leaders had exacerbated party tensions following the death of ODM founder and leader Raila Odinga two months ago.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – A group of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers has called for an urgent internal meeting to address rising divisions within the party, as a public feud between Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed intensifies.

In a joint statement, the legislators warned that unchecked public exchanges between the two senior leaders had exacerbated party tensions following the death of ODM founder and leader Raila Odinga two months ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The MPs—including Rarieda’s Otiende Amolo, Suba North’s Millie Odhiambo, Nyatike’s Tom Odege, nominated MP Catherine Muma, Turkana South’s John Ariko, Ndhiwa’s Martin Owino, and Nyakach’s Aduma Owuor—urged Sifuna and Junet to resolve their differences through internal party mechanisms rather than public attacks.

“It is testament to how much we miss the wisdom and iconic leadership of the departed Rt. Hon Raila Odinga that divisive rhetoric has taken over our politics, without restraint,” said Omollo, co-signatory to the statement.

The MPs called for a candid “spitting session” to halt the mudslinging that they said is harming ODM’s public image, weakening internal cohesion, and creating opportunities for rival political parties to encroach on traditional ODM strongholds.

They also warned that the party’s internal strife was contributing to a rise in political violence and intolerance, citing incidents such as the attack on Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Marubu, controversies involving Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and deadly clashes during the Kasipul by-elections.

“Unless urgent action is taken, 2027 will be rocked by untold violence that is likely to undermine free and fair elections,” cautioned Odhiambo.

The lawmakers urged ODM party leader Oburu Odinga to swiftly convene party organs to restore discipline, cohesion, and commitment to the principles of inclusion, tolerance, and democracy espoused by the late Raila Odinga.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Murang’a Pastor Takes on 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge to Raise Cancer Awareness

Pastor Jimmy Irungu began the endurance challenge on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 9.00 p.m., and is expected to conclude it on Thursday, January...

16 minutes ago

Kenya

KEMRI Study Shows Low-Cost Housing Modifications Reduce Malaria and Cool Homes in Kenya

The study found that electricity-free housing modifications lowered indoor temperatures by up to 3.3°C and reduced malaria-carrying mosquito populations by as much as 77...

43 minutes ago

Kenya

Safety First: Interior Ministry Issues Guidelines for Back-to-School Travel

The ministry urged parents and guardians to take an active role in ensuring the safety of children during the back-to-school period, emphasizing the need...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Atheists in Kenya Founder Harrison Mumia Charged Over altered images of President Ruto

According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that Mumia knowingly published or circulated the images through online platforms, falsely portraying the Head of State...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Over 300,000 Visitors Flock to Kenya’s National Parks During 2025 Festive Season

KWS said the strong turnout marked a successful close to the festive season, thanking visitors who chose Kenya Parks for their holiday experiences.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Murang’a to pay Sh230mn in fees to support 50,000 students as schools reopen

Governor Irungu Kang’ata presided over the handing of cheques to parents during an event at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a, attended by leaders including Kitui Senator...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Signs Sh40 Billion Deal with Chinese Firm to Build Galana Kulalu Dam, Boosting Food Security – China Daily

President William Ruto welcomed the deal, describing the dam as a major milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen food security and reduce reliance...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

KMPDC probes faith-healing claims by doctors after Nakuru crusade

The claims relate to conditions including HIV/AIDS, cancer, blindness, deafness, muteness and physical disabilities, which the regulator says are unverified and potentially harmful to...

5 hours ago