NTSA suspends 4 bus firms over deadly December crashes, spares Guardian

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended four public transport operators following a spate of fatal road crashes recorded during the December 2025 festive season.

NTSA announced the suspensions on Monday, saying the move is part of its “unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of passenger safety and road safety compliance.”

The authority said the operators were sanctioned for failure to adhere to the requirements of KS 2295:2023 and for non-compliance with various provisions of the NTSA (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014.

Those suspended include Monna Comfort Sacco and Greenline Company Ltd over fatal crashes that occurred on December 23, 2025 along the Eldoret–Webuye Road at Muhonje and on January 4, 2026 along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway at Karai, respectively.

NTSA ordered the immediate presentation of their fleets for speed limiter functionality checks and compliance inspections, and cancelled PSV endorsements for implicated drivers whose licences were suspended for ninety days pending mandatory re-tests.

The regulator also took enforcement action against Naekana Route 134 Sacco Ltd and Uwezo Coast Shuttle, signalling a broader crackdown on non-compliance in long-distance and night travel operations.

However, the authority spared Guardian Coach and Nanyuki Express Cab Services Ltd, instead placing them under strict corrective compliance regimes.

NTSA cited Guardian Coach over a crash that occurred on January 6, 2026 along the Nairobi–Naivasha Road at Kimende, giving the company twenty-one days to comply with a set of conditions, failure to which its operating licence will be suspended.

Conditions

The conditions include presenting twenty-four vehicles for speed limiter functionality checks and compliance inspection at the Likoni Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre, and submitting the inspection reports to the authority.

NTSA also cancelled PSV endorsements for eighteen drivers implicated in speed violations, suspended their licences for 90 days pending re-tests, and ordered the operator to immediately disengage them from all driving duties.

The agency similarly placed Nanyuki Express on a 21-day compliance window following a fatal crash on January 4, 2026 along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway at Karai.

NTSA said the company must present 128 vehicles for speed limiter checks and compliance inspection at the Nyeri Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre and submit the reports to the authority.

It further cancelled the PSV endorsement classes of the twenty-six drivers involved in the speed violations with their driving licences suspended for a period of ninety (90) days after which they will be required to undergo re-tests. The drivers have also been ordered to be disengaged from duties.

NTSA said all the affected operators must now meet enhanced night travel safety conditions, including proof of valid night operation authorisations, fatigue management systems, accurate passenger manifests, updated fleet maintenance schedules, and submission of internal safety and journey management protocols.

“The Authority shall conduct safety compliance audits on the operators before their licences are reinstated,” it said.

The regulator warned commuters to exercise caution and avoid operators suspended for violations.

“Members of the public are hereby advised not to board vehicles belonging to the suspended Saccos and companies,” NTSA said, adding that the Traffic Department has been directed to impound any vehicles found operating in defiance of the suspensions.