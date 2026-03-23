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The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said Sunday that the Chapareria–Morpus section—about one kilometre from Morpus—had been cut off, making travel between Chapareria and Sebit towards Lodwar unsafe/KeNHA

NATIONAL NEWS

Motorists rerouted as floods damage key road to Lodwar

Heavy rains have washed away part of the Kitale–Morpus road, forcing KeNHA to divert traffic and warn motorists as repair works begin.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — Heavy rains have washed away a section of the Kitale–Morpus road, disrupting traffic and forcing authorities to redirect motorists to alternative routes.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said Sunday that the Chapareria–Morpus section—about one kilometre from Morpus—had been cut off, making travel between Chapareria and Sebit towards Lodwar unsafe.

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The agency warned that the damaged stretch is now impassable and urged motorists to follow directions issued by police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the scene.

“Motorists are strongly advised to exercise caution and strictly adhere to instructions issued by police officers and traffic marshals on site to ensure their safety,” the authority said in a traffic advisory dated March 22.

Drivers travelling from Lodwar have been advised to use the Marich Pass–Nakuru route as an alternative until the road is restored.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority has begun efforts to restore passage along the affected section.

The agency did not indicate when repairs would be completed but urged road users to remain patient as crews work to reopen the route.

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