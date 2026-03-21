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The narcotics, wrapped in yellow cellotape, had been concealed inside two nylon sacks/NPS

County News

Police intercept PSV ferrying cannabis in Vihiga

Police in Vihiga intercept a PSV carrying 14 bales of suspected cannabis along Chavakali–Kapsabet road. Two suspects arrested as anti-drug crackdown intensifies.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — Police on Saturday intercepted a public service vehicle (PSV) ferrying suspected cannabis in Vihiga County, in what authorities described as part of intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking.

Officers from Cheptulu Police Station stopped the vehicle in the Sigongo area along the Chavakali–Kapsabet road, where they recovered 14 bales of a substance believed to be cannabis sativa.

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The narcotics, wrapped in yellow cellotape, had been concealed inside two nylon sacks.

Police impounded the vehicle and arrested two suspects, who are currently in custody pending arraignment in court.

The NPS said the operation highlights the importance of intelligence-led policing, routine inspections, and community vigilance in disrupting drug trafficking networks.

“Enhanced public awareness, cooperation from transport operators, and active community participation remain essential in supporting anti-drug efforts,” the service said in a statement.

Authorities note that drug trafficking remains a persistent challenge in Kenya, calling for sustained and coordinated efforts to dismantle criminal networks and prevent illegal substances from reaching the market.

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