No Heat Wave in Kenya: Met department says Warm Temperatures Normal for Jan

The Met Department confirmed that the circulating “heat wave alert” is not an official communication from the department and urged Kenyans to ignore unverified information.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has assured Kenyans that no extreme heat warning has been issued despite messages circulating on social media claiming otherwise.

In a statement, the organization confirmed that the circulating “heat wave alert” is not an official communication from the department and urged Kenyans to ignore unverified information.

“The message circulating online is not from KMD. Members of the public should rely only on verified KMD sources for weather updates,” the department said in a statement.

It pointed out that January, February, and March are typically the hottest months in Kenya, according to KMD climatology. “Current warmer-than-average temperatures are normal for this time of year and are consistent with official forecasts.”

KMD indicated for the period between January 27 to February 2026, the country will generally experience sunny and dry conditions.

It stated that “isolated showers may occur in certain areas, including the Highlands, Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Coastal region, and south-eastern lowlands.”

Daytime temperatures it said are expected to exceed 30°C in the Coastal region, North-eastern and North-western Kenya, south-eastern lowlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Western Kenya with night-time temperatures expected to drop below 10°C in the Central Highlands, North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and near Mt. Kilimanjaro.

The department emphasized that all official alerts and advisories will be issued through verified KMD channels, including their website and social media handles.

Members of the public are advised not to share unverified messages to avoid confusion and unnecessary panic.

