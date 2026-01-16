Man dies from deadly dental procedure at illegal Kawangware clinic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — A family in Nairobi is demanding justice after their loved one died following complications from a dental procedure allegedly performed by an unqualified practitioner at an illegal clinic in Kawangware.

The suspect behind the procedure remains at large.

The deceased, Amos Isoka, passed away on Wednesday evening while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he had been admitted in critical condition.

Family members say his health rapidly declined after a tooth extraction carried out at Kawangware’s Life Clinic which has since been flagged as an unlicensed facility, leading to severe complications that ultimately claimed his life more than two weeks later.

According to the family, Isoka developed serious swelling affecting his neck, tongue, and chest shortly after the procedure, prompting an emergency transfer to KNH.

He was admitted to the critical care unit, where doctors worked to stabilize him. Despite multiple surgeries and intensive treatment, his condition continued to deteriorate.

“He fought for his life, but his body could not hold on anymore,” said his wife, Vivian Nekesa, recalling how doctors informed her that his heart had stopped after he developed breathing complications.

“Doctors tried to help him breathe, but it did not work. Amos died at around 3 a.m.,” she said.

Outside the hospital, scenes of anguish unfolded as relatives came to terms with the loss.

‘Lost everything’

Isoka’s mother, Mary Nelima, broke down as she spoke of her only son. “I have lost everything. Amos was my only child,” she said.

The family says the clinic where the procedure was carried out was operating illegally and staffed by individuals without proper medical training.

As they prepare to transport Isoka’s body to his rural home in Kapkoi village, Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, relatives say they are overwhelmed not only by grief but also by mounting hospital and burial expenses.

Isoka’s brother, Levi Isoka, said the family feels abandoned and is pleading with authorities to act.

“The person responsible even spoke to us with disrespect, yet our brother is gone. What we want is justice. We have nothing, just the two of us trying to support our mother,” he said.

The family is urging police and health authorities to move swiftly to apprehend the suspect.

The incident has sparked renewed concern among health sector stakeholders, who say the case highlights serious gaps in regulation, oversight, and enforcement within the informal health services sector, particularly in low-income urban areas.