Commission on Administrative Justice said it had directed the Acting Managing Director of NCWSC to explain the interruption, which residents say has persisted since January 2026/FILE

County News

Ombudsman demands explanation over prolonged Ngumo Nera water shortage

The Office of the Ombudsman has demanded that NCWSC explain the prolonged water shortage in Ngumo Nera Estate, Nairobi, citing residents’ constitutional rights, public health risks, and service delivery concerns.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — The Office of the Ombudsman has demanded an explanation from Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) over a prolonged water shortage affecting residents of Ngumo Nera Estate, citing concerns over service delivery and residents’ constitutional rights.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission on Administrative Justice said it had directed the Acting Managing Director of NCWSC to explain the interruption, which residents say has persisted since January 2026. The utility has been asked to respond within seven days.

“Acting pursuant to its mandate under the Commission on Administrative Justice Act, 2011, the Commission has taken note of complaints circulating in the public domain concerning the absence of a reliable water supply in Ngumo Nera Estate from January 2026 to date,” the Ombudsman said.

Preliminary information indicates residents had previously reported low water pressure and irregular supply. During rationing periods, only a small proportion of households reportedly receive water, while most go without for extended periods.

Residents say the current disruption has lasted more than a month, with water either failing to flow entirely or arriving at extremely low pressure, inadequate for domestic use.

Although NCWSC officials have visited the estate in response to complaints, residents say they have not been informed of the cause of the problem or when services will be restored.

Before January, households reportedly received water two to three times a week.

The Commission also noted concerns over aging or compromised infrastructure, which may be contributing to the persistent supply issues.

Citing Article 47 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to administrative action that is efficient, lawful, and procedurally fair, the Ombudsman stressed that transparent communication regarding disruptions is required.

“The Water Act, 2016, places an obligation on licensed water service providers to ensure the provision of efficient, affordable, economical, and sustainable water services to consumers,” the statement read.

NCWSC, as the public utility mandated to provide water services within Nairobi City County, bears both statutory and constitutional responsibility to ensure reliable water supply and implement mitigation measures during service interruptions.

The Ombudsman requested that the company clarify the cause of the disruption, outline steps to restore supply, provide a timeline for full restoration, and explain whether alternative measures — such as water bowsers or structured rationing schedules — were provided.

The Commission also highlighted potential public health risks, including sanitation and disease prevention, associated with prolonged water shortages, emphasizing the urgency of prompt action and clear communication.

