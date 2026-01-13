Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NACADA Cracks Down on Ruiru Drug Networks, Vows to “Fold” Suppliers

The raid uncovered a well-organized packaging and distribution point, yielding 26 black polythene bags containing rolled cannabis, 85 khaki sachets and 11 clear polythene packets of the dry greenish plant, alongside a digital weighing scale

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – In a decisive blow against narcotics supply chains, a multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) stormed a drug distribution hub in Kimbo, Ruiru, on Tuesday afternoon, seizing a substantial cache of cannabis and arresting two key suspects.

The operation, conducted at 2:30pm involved a precision strike by NACADA investigators, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and Operations Unit from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters, and officers from Mugutha Police Station.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The raid uncovered a well-organized packaging and distribution point, yielding 26 black polythene bags containing rolled cannabis, 85 khaki sachets and 11 clear polythene packets of the dry greenish plant, alongside a digital weighing scale, packaging materials (rizlers), uncustomed cigarettes, two mobile phones, and Ksh 24,425 in cash believed to be proceeds from illicit sales.

Two suspects, aged 24 and 27, were arrested on site and escorted to Muthaiga Police Station for processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

This operation marks the second major successful raid in the Kimbo area within a month, following a December bust that netted a suspect currently facing trafficking charges and a cannabis haul valued at Ksh 3 million.

Speaking on the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa attributed the relentless crackdown to the renewed national impetus against substance abuse.

“This is the reinvigorated fight as directed by His Excellency the President. We are not just chasing peddlers; we are systematically crushing the entire supply and distribution networks that poison our communities,” stated Dr. Omerikwa. “It is only a matter of time before these criminal enterprises fold, their operators become guests of the state facing prosecution, and their ill-gotten property is seized and forfeited.”

Omerikwa emphasized that the sustained pressure in Kimbo demonstrates a shift from sporadic arrests to sustained strategic dismantling of drug networks. He also hailed the growing support from residents, noting that actionable intelligence from the community is vital.

“The willingness of the Kimbo neighborhood to support this renewed effort is commendable. Ridding our communities of this menace is a shared responsibility, and this partnership is yielding tangible results.”

The back-to-back operations in Ruiru signal a clear escalation in the national war on drugs, aligning with the government’s focus on both supply suppression and demand reduction. NACADA has vowed that the heat will remain on distributors, with more networks across the country targeted for similar disruption.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto Urges Politicians to Stop Exploiting Youth, Launches Sh103.9mn Business Support in Samburu

The President said exploiting the youth without offering solutions to their challenges is selfish and counterproductive.

18 minutes ago

Kenya

DPP Secures Conviction of Three Kamiti Prison Officers in 2021 Terrorist Escape

Senior Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa described the escape as well-planned and highly coordinated, emphasizing the gravity of the officers’ misconduct.

29 minutes ago

Kenya

How a YouTube Frenzy Sparked a Debate on Modern Masculinity in Kenya

Central to the discourse is the accusation of “simping”, a term used to describe performative subservience, aimed at the young Kenyan men who mobilized...

2 hours ago

Kenya

LSK Threatens ‘Radical Surgery’ on Judiciary Over Ban on External State Counsel

Odhiambo condemned the interim orders in Nakuru Petition E001 of 2026, calling them a “nefarious scheme” aimed at crippling the legal profession.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Omtatah, Activists Take KPC Sale to Court, Cite National Security Risks

They have named the National Executive, the Attorney General, Parliament, the Privatisation Authority, the Kenya Pipeline Company Board and the International Monetary Fund as...

2 hours ago

Africa

Niger revokes licences of tanker drivers who refuse to go to Mali amid jihadist blockade

An al-Qaeda affiliate imposed a fuel blockade on Mali in September and began attacking petrol tankers on major highways.

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

KCSE C-, D+ Students Eligible for New KUCCPS Medical Programmes

KUCCPS said the slots are available to candidates who meet the prescribed subject and cluster requirements, depending on the course selected.

3 hours ago

Kenya

How to access 2025 KPSEA, KILEA Performance Reports as KNEC release guidelines

In a public notice, the examinations body said candidates who sat the KPSEA can retrieve their results online through the official KNEC portal.

3 hours ago