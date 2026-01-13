Connect with us

The board also banned unauthorised neon lights, red lights, strobe lights or other modified illuminating systems/FILE

County News

Nanyuki moves to rein in rogue motorists with modified exhaust, lights

Laikipia County has banned vehicles and motorcycles with modified exhausts and illegal lights in Nanyuki, warning of fines, arrests and prosecutions.

Published

NANYUKI, Kenya, Jan 13 — Laikipia County has moved to crack down on rogue motorists and boda boda operators using modified exhaust systems and illegal vehicle lighting, in a bid to curb noise pollution and improve public safety in Nanyuki town.

In a public notice issued by the Nanyuki Municipal Board, the county has banned the operation of all motor vehicles and motorcycles fitted with modified exhausts producing sound levels exceeding 84 decibels.

The board also banned unauthorised neon lights, red lights, strobe lights or other modified illuminating systems.

The directive, issued on January 5 took immediate effect within the municipality.

Nanyuki municipality cited Article 184 of the Constitution, the Urban Areas and Cities Act, the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act (EMCA) 1999, the Traffic Act (Cap 403) and National Transport and Safety Authority regulations.

“Failure to adhere to this notice shall attract penalties, fines and/or prosecution,” the notice warns.

Nanyuki Municipal Board copied the order to the Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner, the Nanyuki Traffic Commander and municipal enforcement officers for immediate implementation.

County officials say the move seeks to restore order in the town, reducing noise pollution, improving road safety and curbing the growing use of illegally modified vehicles that have increasingly become a nuisance to residents and businesses.

The directive will particularly affect some boda boda operators and private motorists who have fitted their motorbikes with loud exhaust systems and flashy lights, especially for night-time operations.

Residents have for months complained about excessive noise, reckless riding and intimidation by riders using modified bikes, prompting the county to intervene.

The board directed enforcement teams to begin spot checks, inspections and arrests of offenders within Nanyuki municipality, with impounded vehicles retained until ruled compliant.

