KNCHR Condemns Teargassing of Worshipers in Nyeri Church, Demands Police Accountability

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has condemned what it termed a brutal and unwarranted police attack on worshippers at St. Peter’s Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Wairima, in Othaya, Nyeri County, where officers reportedly lobbed teargas during a Sunday service.

In a press statement issued on January 26, 2026, the Commission said the incident occurred on Sunday, while congregants, including children and elderly persons, were attending a peaceful church service.

According to KNCHR, some of the police officers involved were hooded, contrary to court orders requiring officers to be identifiable, and deployed teargas inside the church without lawful justification, an action the Commission described as excessive, disproportionate, and indiscriminate.

“The use of force in these circumstances demonstrates a blatant disregard for the sanctity of a place of worship and is wholly inconsistent with the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality that govern the use of force in a democratic society,” the Commission said.

Political Tensions

KNCHR warned of a growing trend of attacks on places of worship, often linked to political intolerance and heightened political competition, particularly as the country moves closer to an electoral period.

The Commission cautioned that violence by both state and non-state actors, including the use of hired gangs, increases the risk of wider conflict and undermines constitutional guarantees of political participation, freedom of expression and accountability.

“The use of teargas in a church or any place of worship is reckless and cannot be justified under any circumstances,” KNCHR said.

Violated Rights

The Commission said the incident violated several provisions of the Constitution, including the right to freedom of conscience, religion and belief (Article 32), since worship was violently disrupted, and the right to peaceful assembly (Article 37), as the gathering was attacked by state agents.

It further cited violation of the right to freedom and security of the person (Article 29), noting that worshippers were subjected to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

KNCHR said the State failed in its obligation under Article 21 to respect, protect and fulfil human rights, while the conduct of the officers contradicted Article 244, which requires the National Police Service to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Commission has demanded immediate action from key institutions, calling on the Inspector General of Police to ensure that investigations by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) are swift, independent and transparent.

It also urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct independent investigations and move to have culpable officers including commanding officers who may have sanctioned or failed to prevent the incident suspended and prosecuted.

Additionally, KNCHR called on the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to issue a public apology to the affected worshippers and to put in place measures to prevent similar incidents in future.

KNCHR said it will closely monitor investigations and any subsequent court processes to ensure justice is served and impunity addressed.

The Commission urged members of the public to continue reporting human rights violations through its official channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, email and toll-free lines.

Assasinations claims

Gachagua has alleged there was an attempt on his life during a Sunday church service.

Gachagua, who was sacked as deputy president in an impeachment trial in 2024, claimed in an interview with the BBC that rogue police officers shot at everybody and tear-gassed the church in Othaya in the central county of Nyeri.

He had previously accused his former ally President William Ruto of ordering the attack but not provide any evidence. Ruto has not commented but Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen condemned the violence, calling it unacceptable.

The police said an investigation had been launched, adding that no injuries had been reported.

Reports to the police indicated that a tear-gas canister had been thrown inside St Peters Anglican Church at 11:00 am disrupting the service.

Several vehicles were reportedly damaged within the church compound, the police added, appealing for witnesses.

Gachagua, a wealthy businessman from the central Mount Kenya area and now a vocal critic of the president, said he was escorted to safety by his security team.

Gachagua said that after he was helped to safety, the attackers set his car on fire and “mercilessly” beat up those gathered outside the church.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader said he has not reported the incident to the relevant authorities because it is the police who attacked us. You cannot report the police to the police.