Kenyan Police Officers, Civilians Released After Detention in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Two Kenyan police officers and three civilians who had been held by Tanzanian authorities at the Horo-Horo One Stop Border Point (OSBP) have been released following a joint briefing between officials from the two countries.

According to a police report filed at Lunga Lunga Police Station on January 6, 2026, the officers PC Patrick Kithinji and PC Ahmed Ali from Tononoka Police Station in Mombasa were arrested earlier at the border while in the company of three Kenyan civilians identified as Mzee Mwinyi Mzee, Sophia Menza Mbogo and Abdikadir Adan.

The group was freed after discussions involving both Kenyan and Tanzanian government agencies at the OSBP.

However, police said the matter has not been fully closed. The officers’ firearms, as well as a government motor vehicle, registration number KDA 240P belonging to the Department of Water Development, remain detained at Lunga Lunga Police Station.

“The items are being held pending further internal administrative action,” the report stated.

Lunga Lunga Sub-County police have not disclosed further details surrounding the circumstances that led to the arrests, but indicated that internal procedures will guide the next steps.

The Horo-Horo OSBP serves as a key crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania, handling daily movement of people and goods between the two countries. Authorities on both sides routinely conduct joint engagements to resolve cross-border incidents and maintain cooperation.

The two officers, both attached to the Crime Office at Tononoka Police Station, were reportedly pursuing a suspect over allegations of obtaining money by false pretence in Kenya when they crossed into Tanzania.

They were accompanied by a driver from the Coast Development Authority.

According to a police report, Tanzanian authorities confiscated the officers’ firearms a Ceska pistol serial number F4663 loaded with 15 rounds and another Ceska pistol serial number F2528, also loaded with 15 rounds together with the government vehicle they were using. The officers and the civilians were initially detained in Tanzania as investigations continued.

Authorities from both countries later began consultations to establish the correct procedures for handling criminal suspects across national borders.

Further information indicates that the Chairman of the Coast Development Authority, Mzee Mwinyi Mzee, and his wife, Sophia Menza Mbogo, were the complainants in the alleged fraud case. The couple had reported the matter at Tononoka Police Station before travelling with the two officers to the Horo-Horo border in an attempt to trace the suspect.

The officers were accompanied by a driver, Abdikadir Adan Ganyure, who was also attached to the Coast Development Authority. The group travelled in a government vehicle, which was detained by Tanzanian authorities.

An immigration letter listed Mzee Mwinyi Mzee and Ms Mbogo among the five Kenyan nationals involved, but did not initially clarify their role in the incident.

In a separate letter addressed to the Immigration Officer in Charge at Lunga Lunga, Kenyan border officials were notified that the group had allegedly entered Tanzania unlawfully.

“Five Kenyan nationals entered the United Republic of Tanzania in violation of national immigration laws and the provisions of the East African Community One Stop Border Post Act, 2016,” read part of the correspondence.

The letter further stated that the officers did not have authority to carry firearms into Tanzania and that there had been no prior coordination with Tanzanian authorities regarding the intended arrest operation.

All the Kenyans were detained at Horo-Horo pending further action before being handed over to Kenyan authorities at Lunga Lunga. The Mombasa County Commander is expected to take over the handling of the case.

Tanzanian authorities confirmed that the vehicle and the two Ceska pistols, together with the ammunition, remain in custody.