Africa

AUC Chair Welcomes Kenya’s new Permanent Representative, Galma Boru

Kenya’s new Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Galma Boru, presents credentials to AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reaffirming support for AU reforms and upcoming Africa–France Summit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, on Monday received the Letters of Credentials of Kenya’s new Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Galma Boru.

During the ceremony, Chairperson Youssouf welcomed Ambassador Boru and expressed confidence that his extensive diplomatic experience would serve as a valuable asset in advancing the African Union’s mandate and strengthening African multilateralism.

He emphasized the importance of robust member state representation in driving the AU’s reform agenda and achieving the continent’s shared priorities.

The AUC Chairperson also expressed appreciation to President William Ruto for his leadership as Champion of African Union reforms.

“He thanked H.E. William Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya, for his leadership as Champion of AU reforms and commended Kenya’s longstanding role in regional diplomacy, mediation, climate leadership, and regional integration, with the East African Community (EAC) serving as a model,” the AUC said.

Chairperson Youssouf further highlighted Kenya’s constructive contributions to regional and continental affairs, including diplomacy, mediation, climate initiatives, and integration efforts, noting that lessons from the EAC continue to inform broader continental strategies.

Ambassador Boru reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to supporting the AU reform process and strengthening a more effective Union.

He also briefed the Chairperson on Kenya’s preparations to host the Africa–France Summit scheduled for May 2026 and formally invited Chairperson Youssouf to attend the high-level meeting.

